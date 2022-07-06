SEDNA Selects Chain.io to Empower Freight Forwarders with CargoWise Integrations

Chain.io, a cloud-based integration platform that connects partners across the global supply chain, today announced an integration with SEDNA, a smart email platform for complex communication. The integration of SEDNA into Chain.io’s network of partners expands freight forwarders’ communication, document management, and business intelligence capabilities. Chain.io’s existing integration with Cargowise TMS allows for seamless embedding of Cargowise data into the SEDNA collaboration tool.

“Providing visibility to customers continues to be a problem plaguing partners along the global supply chain,” said Jean-Guy Faubert, COO, Chain.io. "Freight forwarders need tools to provide shippers and carriers with actionable shipment data to facilitate a level of certainty and trust. Our integration with SEDNA gives forwarders a one-stop-shop for collaboration and data integration to meet customers with their desired visibility into cargo movements."

Automated data reconciled from CargoWise will be automatically deposited into SEDNA email workflows, through Chain.io, to limit the amount of manual hours required, eliminate errors, provide actionable visibility and streamline efficiency on inbound and outbound communications.

“The last few years have seen volatility, complexity and risk increase exponentially across the supply chain,” added Bill Dobie, CEO, SEDNA. “Through our partnership with Chain.io, SEDNA’s smart email platform gives freight forwarders the operational agility needed to respond to this volatility by driving visibility, team collaboration, and better, faster outcomes.”

According to GEODIS, 62% of companies have limited visibility of their supply chain and 15% only have visibility on production, yet supply chain visibility is one of the top priorities of companies across the globe.

Erin O’Leary, Vice President of Technology & Innovation for Janel Group, a U.S.-based global provider of integrated logistics solutions and Chain.io customer, added, “The potential to use Chain.io to leverage SEDNA and optimize email platforms by embedding Cargowise data will allow for substantial increases in productivity and visibility while providing useful data for links across the strained supply chain.”