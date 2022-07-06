Carolina Handling celebrates 100 years of Raymond innovation

Carolina Handling, the exclusive Raymond Solutions and Support Center for South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama and Florida’s central time zone, is celebrating 100 years of Raymond innovation in 2022.

With a legacy of leadership and innovation, Raymond Corporation patented the first hydraulic hand pallet truck and double-faced wooden pallet that is credited with fueling the beginning of the material handling industry.

Building on a century of innovation and continuous improvement, Raymond is uniquely positioned to deliver industry-changing solutions in integrated automation, telematics, virtual reality and advanced energy solutions to optimize warehouse and distribution center performance.

“Almost everything you purchase has been moved by a piece of material handling equipment,” said Carolina Handling President & CEO Brent Hillabrand. “The e-commerce driven distribution models of today would not exist without advancements in material handling. We’re proud to be part of the Raymond Corporation network and to provide integrated lift truck and intralogistics solutions to help customers refine their processes and gain operational efficiencies.”

Carolina Handling was named a Raymond Dealer of Distinction in 2022 for the 31st consecutive year and received the 2021 Best Service Performance award among all dealers in The Raymond Corporation network.

In addition to lift truck solutions, Carolina Handling offers design, engineering and implementation services to help customers achieve more space, speed, safety and efficiency with integrated automation technologies through its Intralogistics Solutions Group.

ABOUT CAROLINA HANDLING

Founded in 1966, Carolina Handling employs more than 700 associates at its Charlotte, NC headquarters, branch offices in Atlanta, GA, Birmingham, AL, Greensboro, NC, Raleigh, NC and Greenville, SC, and its Equipment Distribution Center in Piedmont, SC. A single-source provider of intralogistics solutions, the company has capabilities in new and used lift trucks, fleet service, fleet optimization, warehouse automation and training.