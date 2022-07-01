EverWest Adds to Meadowlands Portfolio with $37.1 Million New Jersey Industrial Buy

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ (July 1, 2022) – Leading commercial real estate firm EverWest Real Estate Investors has added again to its New Jersey industrial portfolio with a $37.1 million warehouse acquisition. Negotiated as a sale-leaseback, the 117,000-square-foot building is fully occupied by Diamond Chemical, one of the nation’s largest privately owned cleaning and sanitizing product companies.

“As a sale-leaseback, this acquisition provides secure conditions under which EverWest can continue to grow its footprint in this highly coveted U.S. industrial submarket,” said EverWest Senior Vice President of Portfolio Management John Maurer. “The Meadowlands offers unmatched access to the ports and the tri state population, with a lack of supply and historic demand that is further amplifying value.”

Located at Union Avenue and Dubois Street, the Meadowlands building sits within a submarket boasting a sub-2 percent vacancy rate and a consistent, 15 percent year-over-year rent growth. The building is leased by Diamond Chemical, who under the sale-leaseback terms will continue to fully occupy the property as a company headquarters, laboratory and manufacturing center.

Features of the building include 26’ clear height, 10 dock-high and one drive-in doors, up to 215’ building depths, 30’ x 40’ column spacing, heavy power, ample parking and 16,000 square feet of well-maintained office space.

The property adds to EverWest’s existing presence in the Meadowlands, which was established last December with a $66 million, three-building industrial portfolio acquisition in Moonachie. EverWest currently owns more than 2.7 million square feet of industrial space across New York/New Jersey.

The company continues to seek industrial acquisition opportunities in the Meadowlands and the greater New York/New Jersey market.

About EverWest Real Estate Investors LLC

EverWest Real Estate Investors (“EverWest”) is a real estate investment advisor providing investment management services throughout the U.S. including acquisitions, asset management, development and property management for our investors. With $4.7 billion in assets under management, EverWest clients invest through separately managed accounts and commingled funds. The firm is headquartered in Denver with regional investment offices in New York City, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco metro areas. EverWest is an affiliate of Sagard, a leading global alternative asset management platform within the Power Corporation of Canada ecosystem. For more information, visit www.everwest.com.