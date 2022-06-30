Cycle Labs Celebrates First Year in Business

Cycle Labs, a leading software and services company in the test automation space, shows a strong foundation for continued growth as it celebrates its first anniversary on July 1.

Although the idea was born in 2013, Cycle Labs officially spun out from a logistics implementation services company into a standalone software company in July 2021 with the mission to enable teams to build, deploy, and support better products and solutions; freeing people and organizations from the concerns of business risk so they can focus on business growth through improved communication, collaboration, and continuous testing on the Cycle Labs platform.

From well-known retail brands to the companies that are the backbone of the global logistics system, the Cycle software platform is applicable across a wide variety of industries and serves Fortune 500 companies around the globe. The growing customer demand has led Cycle Labs to form several new strategic partnerships with companies that share and are dedicated to its mission. These new partnerships led to great collaboration at two major industry events this year, MODEX in Atlanta in March and Blue Yonder ICON in Orlando in May.

“We are thrilled to be Blue Yonder’s test partner of choice and excited for all the new partnerships that are developing to help companies innovate and deploy faster,” said Josh Owen, Cycle Labs CEO and Co-founder. “Saving time and money are the success stories we want to continue to hear.”

Cycle Labs’ focus has paid off with the company closing a Series A funding round with Jurassic Capital in less than 5 months in January 2022. The company also earned a spot on Scot Wingo’s 2022 Triangle Tweener List just this month, which is a list of emerging growth tech startups to watch in the Triangle.

Since launching last July, the company has seen over 300% revenue growth. In addition, Cycle Labs has executed a 44% increase in new team members, particularly in the areas of sales, marketing, and customer success.

“This last year has truly been an exciting ride watching the company grow and expand internally as well as externally with our key partners and other major players in the logistics space,” said Owen. “I’m extremely proud of how far we’ve come as a team and look forward to seeing the progress we make in the next year. To that end and in keeping with the culture we’ve created, we are delighted to officially be naming July 1st ‘Cycle Labs Day’ making it an annual company holiday for our team.”