QuadReal Property Group Enhances Supply Chain Code of Conduct Prequalification Using Avetta One

OREM, Utah, and HOUSTON—June 29, 2022—Avetta® (www.avetta.com), the leading provider of supply chain risk management (SCRM) software, has partnered with QuadReal Property Group to enhance the company’s Code of Conduct & Ethics data collection through the Avetta One™ platform. This partnership has offered QuadReal a new tool for relationship building and greater visibility into its supply chain operations, allowing for automated data collection and increased risk management.

The Avetta One™ Platform is a single-source solution for managing operational, reputational and regulatory compliance risks. The platform reduces safety, liability, sustainability, workforce, cybersecurity and financial risks for corporations, suppliers, contractors and their workers.

Avetta One delivers an unprecedented view of risks through multi-risk analytics, supplier risk trends and supplier performance benchmarking. The platform uses almost two decades of data from millions of collected data points to provide real-time views on risks and delivers alerts on deviations from baseline measures. The analytics software includes customizable, interactive dashboards to gain insights that help build supply chain confidence.

With Avetta One prequalification, clients like QuadReal are assured contractors meet all compliance and regulatory requirements, including documentation of contractors’ skills and credentials. Avetta One provides additional insights into contractors’ safety data, insurance status and service offerings. For insurance, Avetta One provides a full-scale view of the various insurance types suppliers use, as well as their levels of coverage. Insurance coverage is automatically verified every year.

“When vendors achieve compliance with our requirements through the Avetta platform, we are confident in the quality and completeness of the information they share with us,” said Nada Sutic, vice president, programs & policy at QuadReal. “The Avetta One platform has automated a previously manual, time-consuming process, allowing my team to efficiently ensure we have all the necessary information prior to doing business.”

Avetta One provides clients with a quick and comprehensive look into the potential vendor community, a feature which has empowered QuadReal to make timely, educated decisions for onboarding new contractors. With the benefit of this tool, the QuadReal team will continue to build deeper, mutually beneficial relationships with the vendor community.

“Avetta has been a very solid and attentive partner to QuadReal,” Sutic said. “While building out our implementation process, we worked very closely to configure it to meet our specific needs. When we had situations where things turned out differently than expected, the Avetta team quickly addressed the situation. They were always ready to collaborate and find the best solution to move forward—for us and for our suppliers.”

For more information about the QuadReal/Avetta One Implementation, please visit https://www.avetta.com/sites/default/files/2022-03/Avetta_Case_Study_Quadreal_FINAL.pdf.

About QuadReal Property Group

QuadReal Property Group is a global real estate investment, operating and development company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. Its assets under management total $67.1 billion. From its foundation in Canada as a full-service real estate operating company, QuadReal has expanded its capabilities to invest in equity and debt in both the public and private markets. QuadReal invests directly, via programmatic partnerships and through operating companies in which it holds an ownership interest. QuadReal seeks to deliver strong investment returns while creating sustainable environments that bring value to the people and communities it serves. Now and for generations to come.

QuadReal: Excellence lives here.



www.quadreal.com



About Avetta

The Avetta SaaS platform helps clients manage supply chain risk and their suppliers to become more qualified for jobs. For hiring clients in our network, we offer the world’s largest supply chain risk management network to manage supplier safety, sustainability, worker competency and performance. We perform contractor prequalification and worker competency management across major industries, all over the globe, including construction, energy, facilities, high tech, manufacturing, mining and telecom.

For suppliers in our network, our audit and verification services help lower their safety incidents rate by 29%. As a result, nearly 50% of members find additional job opportunities within the first year of joining. In addition, our suppliers receive privileged access to the Avetta Marketplace, where dozens of partners offer special discounts for business services like insurance and work gear. Avetta serves 500+ enterprise companies and 125,000+ suppliers across 120+ countries.

Visit https://www.avetta.com/ for more information.