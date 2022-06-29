ContainerPort Group Introduces DrayPal, Custom App for Owner Operators

ContainerPort Group (CPG®), an award-winning multimodal transportation provider specializing in container drayage, announces the release of DrayPal, an innovative mobile app designed exclusively for CPG owner operators, available on both iOS and Android devices.

“With the launch of DrayPal, we are demonstrating our commitment to helping our owner operators run a smarter business. We developed the app using insights from our owner operators as a guide, which ensured it would provide them the game-changing solution they needed to work more efficiently and profitably,” said TJ Frye, VP, Business Innovation at CPG, who will oversee the implementation of DrayPal, along with future product releases.

DrayPal's easy-to-use interface provides a single place for drivers to manage critical documentation like credentials and endorsements, and view weekly gross revenue estimates, helping each driver hit their goals and run a smarter business. Instead of keeping physical paperwork in their cab at all times, or making multiple phone calls to track down information, owner operators can simply log in to DrayPal and find the information they need, getting them back on the road quickly and safely.

Partnering with Headstorm, a leading cybersecurity and mobile application technology developer, DrayPal was built utilizing best practices for user-centered design, including feedback gathering, listening sessions, and beta-testing with end users. As a result, CPG owner operators can get up and running swiftly with a tool that is designed by truckers, for truckers.

“We put the needs of our owner operators first and turned to them for input regarding design and deliverables for DrayPal,” added Dan Ambroziak, Vice President of IT at CPG. “Their feedback regarding critical, must-have capabilities was essential in ensuring that we focused on what mattered most in addressing their everyday pain points.”

DrayPal provides seamless real-time capabilities that enable owner-operators to run their operations more efficiently. The app’s powerful and convenient features include:

Settlements Management - Run a smarter business by estimating weekly revenue with convenient, comprehensive summaries of past settlements

Weekly Load Activity - Easily track estimated revenue and see dray, fuel and accessorials for each move completed

Staying Connected - Stay in the loop with in-app notifications for upcoming expirations, chargebacks, and important updates

Access To Documents - One place to manage credentials, endorsements, insurance information, tax documents, and inspections

View Safety Snapshots - Monitor safety progress and stay on-track with real-time insights into CSA and Samsara safety scores

Features Coming Soon - Set weekly goals, see fuel and highway tax deductions and so much more.

“At CPG, we are continuously looking for new ways to help our growing roster of owner operators improve their business metrics," added Joey Palmer, President of CPG. “We understood the need for a custom solution and were committed to bringing it to our drivers quickly, using their feedback as guidance throughout the process. All parties are committed to making this a tool that evolves and changes as needed.”

The organizational roll-out of DrayPal includes a hands-on approach to training and utilization, both for CPG employees and owner operators. Dedicated teams are available to ensure drivers have resources to learn, ask questions, and get answers to all things DrayPal.

Early returns are positive: in a recent CPG survey of their owner operators, drivers commented that DrayPal helps them run their business more efficiently. One owner operator mentioned: “DrayPal shows you the day-to-day so you can efficiently manage your finances and workloads.” Another driver added: “With DrayPal, I can manage my fleet and drivers to maximize their run-time. As a result, we won’t miss critical inspection expirations that would disrupt my operations.”

With ease-of-access and enhanced insights, CPG’s owner operators can identify and avoid potential risks, thereby finetuning operational efficiencies throughout their business. Current CPG owner operators can sign up for DrayPal by downloading on Google Play and the Apple app store, or they can ask their terminal manager for more information.