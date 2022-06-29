Shredder Machine for Municipal Solid Waste

If you need to deal with municipal solid waste, then you need an industrial shredder (usually a dual-shaft shredder), which is used to shred the mixed waste stream into small pieces for subsequent processing. There are many treatment methods for municipal solid waste, usually bio-mechanical treatment or mechanical treatment, organic matter is fermented, combustible waste is made into RDF, and metal is recycled.

For solid waste that does not contain organic matter, a small facility can handle it, and the main equipment may include balers, shredders, pellet machines, etc.

For solid waste containing organic matter, additional equipment is required to process them, especially a foundation pit is required for storage, and additional sorting equipment is required to classify organic matter. In addition, a closed place is also required to ensure that the unpleasant gas does not escape.

AIShred supplies all equipment for municipal solid waste treatment, including shredders, balers, granulators, sieves, grabbers and more. We have experience in the construction of domestic waste treatment facilities, you are welcome to contact us to learn more.

Learn more abou AIShred MSW Shredding & Recycling Solution: https://www.aishred.com/application/municipal-solid-waste-shredding.html