PECO Pallet Named to Inbound Logistics Green 75 for 2022

ITASCA, IL – June XX, 2022 — PECO Pallet, Inc. has been named by Inbound Logistics magazine, a recognized editorial authority covering the logistics and supply chain market, to its 2022 “Green 75” list of companies helping global supply chains become more sustainable.

Inbound Logistics editors annually evaluate several hundred submittals for Green 75 recognition, selecting those 75 companies that are “going above and beyond to prioritize green initiatives and help global supply chains become more sustainable. These companies are dedicated to developing and implementing best practices that leave a positive footprint on the world,” noted Felecia Stratton, editor of Inbound Logistics.

“We’re honored to receive this recognition,” said Joe Dagnese, PECO’s chief executive. “PECO’s core business model is built on sustainable principles of reducing waste by reusing, repairing, and recycling pallets. Those coupled with our environmental initiatives help conserve resources and reduce our carbon footprint.”

With some 90 pallet depots managing an inventory of over 22 million of its signature red, high-quality, sturdy 9-block pallets, PECO operates North America’s second largest pallet rental network. The company’s environmental stewardship initiatives are embedded into its operating procedures, emphasizing limiting environmental impact, energy conservation, responsible use of natural resources, and waste reduction, noted Dagnese.

Pallets are the primary platform on which businesses stack, secure and ship products of all types in trucks, intermodal rail containers and other conveyance vehicles. PECO’s rental pallets are used by the nation’s big-box retailers, club stores, consumer products companies, grocers and other businesses, shipping pallet-loads of goods to thousands of businesses every day across the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

Go to https://www.inboundlogistics.com/cms/article/2022-g75-inbound-logistics-75-green-supply-chain-partners/ to view the full list of 2022’s Green 75 honorees

About PECO Pallet, Inc. – Itasca, IL-based PECO Pallet is the North American leader in pallet rental services and provides millions of its red block pallets to major grocery and consumer goods manufacturers in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada. PECO Pallet’s tremendous growth over the last 25 years reflects the company’s commitment to quality and service. Customers using PECO’s superior pallets experience less product damage, greater efficiency, improved safety, and significant cost savings. PECO is headquartered in Itasca, IL. For more information about PECO Pallet, please visit www.pecopallet.com.