DB Schenker and USA Truck to Combine

VAN BUREN, AR and ESSEN, GERMANY – June 24, 2022 – DB Schenker, one of the world’s leading logistics service providers, and USA Truck (NASDAQ: USAK), a leading capacity solutions provider, today announced an agreement under which DB Schenker will acquire all outstanding shares of USA Truck common stock for $31.72 per share in cash. The transaction values USA Truck at approximately $435 million, including assumed cash and debt.



The combination advances DB Schenker and USA Truck’s shared vision to become the premier North American transportation solutions provider. Upon completion of the transaction, DB Schenker aims to strengthen and expand USA Truck’s presence in North America, while utilizing its complementary international logistics expertise, air transport services and ocean gateways to benefit USA Truck’s existing customer base. Building upon USA Truck’s existing U.S. and Mexico freight network, DB Schenker also intends to expand its global logistics services across land, air, and ocean transportation services, as well as comprehensive solutions for logistics and global supply chain management.

Founded in 1983, USA Truck provides comprehensive capacity solutions to a diverse North American customer base, including more than 20% of the FORTUNE 100. USA Truck’s approximately 1,900-unit fleet of trucks, 2,100 employees, partnerships with more than 36,000 active contract carriers, strategic network of terminals across the Eastern half of the United States and a nationwide third-party logistics presence provides capacity solutions to meet the evolving demands of both regional and national customers.

“USA Truck is the perfect match for DB Schenker’s strategic ambition to expand our network in North America and foster our position as a leading global logistics provider,” said Jochen Thewes, CEO of DB Schenker. “In our 150th anniversary year, we are pleased to welcome one of the leading trucking and logistics providers to DB Schenker. Together we will enhance our shared value proposition and invest in exciting growth opportunities and sustainable logistics solutions for new and existing clients.”

“We are thrilled to have found a partner that appreciates USA Truck’s rich history, is closely aligned with our mission and values, and brings additional resources that we believe enable us to build on our nearly 40-year legacy of industry leadership,” said James Reed, President and Chief Executive Officer of USA Truck. “This transaction provides immediate and significant value for USA Truck stockholders, offers broadened career opportunities for our employees and increased capacity and service offerings with which to support our customers, and better positions our company to realize our long-term vision to become the premier North American transportation solutions provider.”

“This transaction recognizes the culture of excellence James, his team and all of our dedicated employees have created and commit to every day at USA Truck. It rewards our stockholders for their unwavering support during our turnaround and through the pandemic and offers further opportunity for our customers to draw upon USA Truck’s strengths utilizing the resources and reach of one of the world’s leading logistics services organizations,” commented Alexander Greene, Chairman of the Board of USA Truck.

Joe Jaska, DB Schenker’s Executive Vice President Land Transport, Americas Region commented, “USA Truck’s success has been driven by their impressive employees – all of whom are critical to future growth – and we look forward to welcoming them as an integral part of our team. As part of a larger organization with DB Schenker, USA Truck employees will have access to career opportunities at both the local and global level. We view this transaction as a platform for growth and by combining these organizations, we will greatly enhance our presence in the North American land transport space.”