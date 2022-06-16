Banyan Technology’s Aggressive Growth Sets the Foundation for First Annual Conference

CLEVELAND, OH (June 16, 2022) – Banyan Technology, the leading provider of freight management software for real-time rating and scheduling for over-the-road (OTR) shipments, has announced its Inaugural Users Conference, Connect 2022.

Connect 2022 will take place October 5-7th at the Cleveland Hilton Downtown in Cleveland, Ohio, and is being developed for current Banyan clients, prospects and supply chain partners. Overall sessions and attendee experiences will be designed to help maximize the use and benefits of current and future LIVE Connect platform features and functionality.

The conference will feature more than 30 educational sessions, hands-on workshops, user-driven panel discussions, peer-networking, and collaboration opportunities with the industry’s leading shippers, 3PLs and supply chain partners.

“Connect 2022 was conceptualized in collaboration with some of Banyan’s top clients looking for an opportunity to maximize the benefits of the LIVE Connect system,” said Brian Smith, Banyan CEO. “We are excited to offer this exclusive event to provide a valuable opportunity for our clients, supply chain partners and Banyan Team Members to share first-hand information and best practices to help maximize their overall experience with Banyan’s LIVE Connect platform.”

In addition to showcasing the powerful Banyan LIVE Connect platform, the agenda will also include some of the industry’s top leadership, most influential executives and notable supply chain partner sponsors. Featured keynote speakers include:

Anne Reinke, President and CEO of the Transportation Intermediaries Association (TIA) will serve as a keynote speaker. Reinke is an influential industry thought leader with 20 years of corporate, transportation policy and political experience. She joined TIA from the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT), where she served as the Deputy Assistant Secretary – Congressional Affairs.

“The partnership between TIA and Banyan Technology reflects our mission to advocate for the best technology, including digital solutions, to help brokers, shippers, and carriers increase visibility and efficiency,” said Reinke. “I am excited to speak at Banyan’s event to continue to promote the value of technology in the logistics industry and discuss the importance of innovation and advancements supporting the supply chain. Banyan’s conference attendees have a unique opportunity to embrace the road ahead and leverage their relationships to address important opportunities that impact us all.”

Brent Hutto, Chief Relationship Officer for Truckstop.com will also serve as a keynote speaker. In his 23 years in the transportation and logistics industry, he has developed experience covering the market including positions of leadership in sales, marketing, media, and communications. Hutto speaks broadly within supply chain topics and has specific experience with carriers, brokers, shippers, industry suppliers, technology leaders, media companies, and financial firms.

Matthew Marshall, Director of 3PL Solutions at Yellow is scheduled to speak at Connect 2022. Marshall has spent 24 years with the Yellow family of carriers and has held various roles in Customer Service, Audit, Project Management, Engineering, and Sales Leadership for the second largest LTL Carrier in North America.

For more information about Banyan Technology and Connect 2022, visit www.banyantechnology.com.

