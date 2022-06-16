MHS joins two conveyor industry groups to help address e-commerce, parcel market demands

(Mt. Washington, Ky.) June 16, 2022 — MHS (www.mhsglobal.com), a single-source provider of material handling automation and software solutions, announces its membership in the Conveyor Equipment Manufacturers Association (CEMA) and the Conveyor and Sortation Systems (CSS) group of MHI. The memberships are the next step in the company’s moves to advance the segment after expanding its equipment portfolio with the acquisition of the TGW U.S. Conveyors business last year, which now operates as MHS Conveyor.

“Since the acquisition, we have invested significantly in the capabilities and resources that support our conveyor business – enough to triple capacity within two years – to deliver on our commitment to customers for years to come,” says Steve Miskelley, vice president, sales, MHS Conveyor. “Our own innovation, together with collaboration alongside fellow leaders through these groups, will further equip our team to deliver high-performance, reliable solutions tailored to the realities of parcel, distribution and e-commerce fulfillment operations.”

From greenfield projects to retrofits, MHS Conveyor efficiently automates product movement by designing, manufacturing and integrating a range of roller- and belt-driven conveyor solutions. These conveyors play a critical role in larger automated solutions, tightly integrated with other automated components to boost throughput in distribution and fulfillment, parcel, e-commerce, manufacturing and other industries.

As a member of these organizations, MHS will support efforts to solve challenges facing the industry, foster growth, and advance technology and safety. The company will participate in roundtables, support industry education initiatives and contribute to the development of technical resources and industry standards, including updating CEMA’s American National Standards, which promote safety in the conveying industry.

To learn more about MHS Conveyor, visit www.mhsglobal.com/technologies/conveyor.

About MHS

MHS Global is a full-service provider of innovative material handling systems that solve the challenges of distribution and fulfillment operations. We take a comprehensive, customer-centric approach that includes custom engineering, design, manufacturing and turnkey integration services. Our quality solutions leverage a broad range of controls and automated equipment, including but not limited to sorters, conveyors, extendable loading and unloading systems. We provide complete, responsive support to maintain systems for peak performance, with predictive analytics and local technicians to maximize long-term value and return on investment.

MHS has a global installed base of over $6.5 billion for small to large distribution and fulfillment projects in a variety of industries, including e-commerce, parcel, third party logistics and outside integrators.

About the Conveyor & Sortation Systems group of MHI

Reorganized since 1971 as leaders in the design, manufacturing and supply of conveyors and sortation systems equipment, components and technology, the mission of CSS is to promote the market growth and effective use of conveyor and sortation systems in manufacturing, warehousing, distribution and other key markets.

About the Conveyor Equipment Manufacturers Association

Dating back to 1933, CEMA draws upon the expertise of member companies to provide the industry with standards, technical information and new developments in conveyor design, technology, application and safety. CEMA works closely with other organizations and maintains contact with all government agencies whose activities concern the conveyor equipment industry, to provide members with up-to-date information and keep a finger on the pulse of federal legislation and regulations affecting the industry.