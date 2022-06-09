Southeastern Freight Lines Shines at Truck Driving Championships

LEXINGTON, S.C. (June 9, 2022) – Southeastern Freight Lines, the leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, recently competed in the South Carolina Trucking Association’s Truck Driving Championships and the Georgia Motor Trucking Association’s Truck Driving Championship, which saw Southeastern drivers earn a number of accolades.

In the Palmetto State, drivers Robert Kircher, Richard Sobush, Jeff Wade and Brandon Worthy represented Southeastern in the competition, consisting of a pre-trip inspection test, written knowledge test and a driving component. As a result of their strong collective performance, the group took home the William C. “Curly” Hallford Team Award, given to the company whose drivers average the highest total points across events. At the individual level, Wade placed first in the Twins category and Worthy won first place in the 5-axle category.

Down in Georgia, Southeastern put together another winning performance, courtesy of drivers Brent Darnell, Ray Shepherd, Herbert “Beau” White and Luke Yoakum. Competing in a similar series of challenges, the four drivers claimed the title of Small Team Champions. In the individual competitions, Darnell, Shepherd and Yoakum earned first place honors in the 3-axle, 5-axle and sleeper categories, respectively.

“We know the quality of drivers that we have here at Southeastern, but it’s great to be able to demonstrate that quality in front of our industry counterparts,” said Barney Martin, safety specialist for Southeastern Freight Lines. “It’s an honor for us to compete against so many talented individuals and we could not be more proud of how each of these drivers represented us in their events.”

Southeastern Freight Lines, a privately-owned regional less-than-truckload transportation services provider founded in 1950, specializes in next-day service in the Southeast and Southwest and operates 89 service centers in 13 states, Canada and Puerto Rico.

