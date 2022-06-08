Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

VARGO® Improves National Tire Retailer Fulfillment Capability

June 8, 2022
HILLIARD, Ohio (June 8, 2022) — VARGO®, a leading provider of material-handling systems integration, warehouse execution software and equipment solutions for major fulfillment and distribution centers, recently went live with a new fulfillment center for a well-known, multi-store tire retailer.

VARGO® implemented a custom-designed solution for this national tire retailer. The new solution can handle everything from rims to small trailer tires to huge off-road tires weighing 100 pounds. VARGO®’s system allows for crossdocking of 4,500 tires per hour to 100 tire stores.

“The new facility offered Vargo the opportunity to improve the existing design and reduce touches in a very labor-intensive operation.” said Jeff Lammert, client executive, systems sales at VARGO®. “The new facility reduces operating costs by getting closer to demand and reducing labor. The system design includes the possibility of a future expansion to add 25% more capacity.”

VARGO® creates industry-leading solutions to increase fulfillment capabilities and decrease order cycle times. VARGO®’s solution for the national tire retailer significantly improved distribution processes and helped the client serve its customers quicker and easier.

About VARGO®
VARGO® is a team of mechanical and software engineers on the forefront of waveless and continuous e-commerce and omnichannel fulfillment solutions. For over five decades, VARGO® has worked with manufacturers, distributors and leading retailers — including numerous e-commerce providers and 3PL’s — to improve their e-commerce fulfillment and material handling systems, increase processing capacities and reduce order cycle times. VARGO® uses its proven, pull-based methodologies to create intelligent solutions for fulfillment centers and leads the industry by integrating robotics and automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS) into solutions. VARGO® is the only company that offers COFE® (Continuous Order Fulfillment Engine), the software that does for fulfillment what Lean did for manufacturing. For more information, visit www.vargosolutions.com.

