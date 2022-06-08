Lift truck industry celebrates National Forklift Safety Day 2022 with special offers and local events

The main event for National Forklift Safety Day 2022 will be a conference featuring experts on forklift and pedestrian safety, hosted by the Industrial Truck Association (ITA) on June 14 in Washington, D.C. The two-hour program, which begins at 9 a.m. Eastern, is free and open to all; those who cannot attend in person can watch a livestream by registering in advance.

In addition, lift truck manufacturers, dealers, and providers of associated products and services around the country will offer safety-themed training classes and information resources to help customers keep forklift safety top of mind. The following are just a few examples:

Clark Material Handling Company invites customers and the community to visit Clark Global Headquarters, 700 Enterprise Drive, Lexington, Kentucky, on June 14 from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. as the company celebrates National Forklift Safety Day with food, games, door prizes, a forklift rodeo, an opportunity to test-drive a forklift, and more. During the event, Clark will share forklift safety tips, offer a factory tour to showcase the safety procedures designed for the manufacturing facility, and highlight the company’s “SMART, STRONG, and SAFE” S-SERIES forklifts. Can’t join in person? Join virtually on Facebook as experts share important safety tips, resources, and videos throughout the event. For more information, find the event here on Facebook.

Kion North America President and CEO Jonathan Dawley is this year’s National Forklift Safety Day chair. (Read our forklift safety Q&A with him here.) Kion and its Linde Material Handling division will host a safety program at its headquarters in Summerville, S.C., on June 22, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The day will include a demo of the Linde Guardian safety system by forklift accident and pedestrian awareness experts; a tour of the company’s manufacturing plant; and a look at Linde’s automation offerings. Lunch and transportation will be provided. Click here to register for this free event. Linde’s website also features a National Forklift Safety Day page with relevant articles and information resources.

Coinciding with National Forklift Safety Day, Hyster Company and Yale Materials Handling Corporation are introducing completely redesigned training videos for their newly updated operator training programs. Developed with contemporary adult learning methodologies to support engagement and comprehension, the new videos help businesses train their lift truck operators and staff up quickly. The videos are available through participating Hyster and Yale dealers, who can also offer training resources for full OSHA certification. For more information, go to the “Train My Operators” section of the Hyster and Yale websites.

Toyota Material Handling says it holds itself and its employees to a high standard because everyone understands the importance of creating a safe environment that is ingrained at all levels of the company. To recognize National Forklift Safety Day and help forklift fleets bring safety to the forefront of their operations, Toyota dealers will be providing free site surveys. To request a site survey, visit: https://bit.ly/3akef0D . Toyota’s National Forklift Safety Day web page also includes a wealth of articles, videos, and reference resources about forklift safety and operator training.





In recognition of the 9th National Forklift Safety Day, The Raymond Corporation is highlighting three of its safety-enhancing products:

The updated VR Simulator with redesigned wireless headset uses the latest immersive technology to quickly increase new operator proficiency and continually expand operator skills.

Safety On The Move is a modular, online operator training program that introduces best practices for warehouse environments to help protect employees, equipment, and materials while complying with OSHA requirements.

The Steps To Safety training program teaches pedestrians how to act responsibly in environments where lift trucks are in operation, emphasizing the importance of operators and pedestrians working together to create a safe environment.

Click here for more information about Raymond’s forklift safety training products.