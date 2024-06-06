Lift truck industry celebrates National Forklift Safety Day 2024 with special offers and events

The main event for National Forklift Safety Day 2024 will be a conference featuring presentations by OSHA, forklift manufacturers, and industrial safety experts, hosted by the Industrial Truck Association (ITA) on June 11 in Washington, D.C. The two-hour program, which begins at 9 a.m. Eastern, is free and open to all, but advance registration is required. Can’t be there in person? You can attend virtually! Click here to register for the livestream.

In addition to the Washington program, lift truck manufacturers, dealers, and providers of associated products and services will offer training classes, webinars, and other information resources to help customers keep forklift safety top of mind. The following are just a few examples:

Yale Lift Truck Technologies is recognizing National Forklift Safety Day by offering two FREE webinars focusing on lift truck safety:

On June 12 at 3 p.m. Eastern, Yale’s live webinar will walk attendees through considerations for establishing a culture of safety. Safety and technology experts will share unique tips for training new staff, explain best practices for developing accountability, and demonstrate award-winning operator assistance technology. Click here for more information and to register.

DC Velocity readers can access a special National Forklift Safety Day webinar, in which a representative from North Carolina's Occupational Safety & Health division discusses the OSHA national emphasis program for warehouse safety. Gain a stronger understanding of the federal and state-level emphasis programs being adopted and adapted across the country, and learn how you can identify threats without risk of a citation. Click here to access the FREE program on demand.

On June 24 at 3 p.m. Eastern, Hyster Company’s Hyster Move Ahead Mondays will offer a live webinar titled “What can your operation do to build a strong foundation for safety?” The webinar will feature an environmental health and safety (EHS) manager and a training expert who will walk attendees through the most important aspects for evaluating safety in facilities. They’ll also share guidance to help operations deliver engaging, OSHA-compliant training. Click here for more information and to register.

The Raymond Corporation is saluting the thousands of forklift operators around the globe who keep our supply chain running smoothly. With a focus on reinforcing operator best practices and training, Raymond is celebrating National Forklift Safety Day by offering a $20 discount on the e-learning version of the Safety On The Move ® Operator Training Program. The discount will be available for the month of June. “The immersive training that operators receive with this program helps entire facilities find and secure a unique rhythm. The training minimizes inefficiencies, ensures a secure operation, and increases productivity,” said Michael Field, president and CEO, The Raymond Corporation. Find out more about how Raymond is helping facilities find their groove by visiting the company’s National Forklift Safety Day webpage, featuring operator-training and operator-assist tools.

In recognition of the 11th Annual National Forklift Safety Day, Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas is participating in several safety-focused activities:

Logisnext executives will attend the 11th Annual Industrial Truck Association (ITA) National Forklift Safety Day event in Washington, D.C., where industry experts will share great insights on safety practices.

in Washington, D.C., where industry experts will share great insights on safety practices. On June 11 and 12, employees across Logisnext’s three campuses will come together for a day of safety-focused activities, proudly wearing their commemorative t-shirts as a symbol of their commitment to safety.

will come together for a day of safety-focused activities, proudly wearing their commemorative t-shirts as a symbol of their commitment to safety. The Logisnext dealer network was equipped with forklift safety resources and tools to help promote the “Together We Lift – Together We Stay Safe” campaign among dealership customers during the month of June.

In recognition of the Industrial Truck Association’s (ITA) 11th annual National Forklift Safety Day, Toyota Material Handling is sharing educational resources on innovative technology and forklift safety best practices with dealers and forklift operators. ITA chair Brett Wood, president and CEO of Toyota Material Handling North America, and this year’s National Forklift Safety Day chair, Cesar Jimenez, Toyota’s vice president of regulatory affairs, product planning, and product assurance, will play key roles in ITA’s June 11 event in Washington, D.C. In addition, Toyota Material Handling is celebrating the 25th anniversary of its System of Active Stability™ (SAS), which revolutionized the material handling industry by reducing the likelihood of forklift tip over.











