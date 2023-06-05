Lift truck industry celebrates National Forklift Safety Day 2023 with special offers, events, and recommendations

The main event for National Forklift Safety Day 2023 will be a conference featuring experts from OSHA, forklift manufacturers, and an industrial safety consulting firm, hosted by the Industrial Truck Association (ITA) on June 13 in Washington, D.C. The two-hour program, which begins at 9 a.m. Eastern, is free and open to all, but advance registration is required. Can’t be there in person? You can attend virtually! Click here to register for the livestream.

In addition to the Washington program, lift truck manufacturers, dealers, and providers of associated products and services will offer training classes, webinars, and other information resources to help customers keep forklift safety top of mind. The following are just a few examples:

On Wednesday, June 14, at 12 p.m. Eastern, join Yale Lift Truck Technologies for a virtual demonstration of the Edison Award-winning Yale Reliant operator assistance system. The technology suite helps support lift truck operating best practices by automatically limiting truck performance based on equipment status, location-specific rules, and operating conditions, while keeping the operator in ultimate control of the truck. Click here to register for this FREE program.

On Monday, June 26, at 3 p.m. Eastern, Hyster Company will host a webinar on the critical components of facility layout, operator training, equipment selection, and the importance of fostering a safety-driven culture. Hyster experts will provide an overview of practical solutions designed to help optimize operations and reduce accidents, which can improve safety and productivity in material handling. Click here to register for this FREE program. Hyster is also offering free forklift safety posters, available online at Hyster.com/safety. These printable safety posters for forklift operation, pedestrian safety, and power source safety are available for download in English, Spanish, and French.

Crown Equipment is offering a free e-book, “An Integrated Approach to Forklift Safety,” which explains how to develop and implement an integrated and individualized approach to forklift safety. Download it now on crown.com.

In recognition of the 10th Annual National Forklift Safety Day, Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas is participating in several safety-focused activities:

Logisnext executives will attend the 10th Annual Industrial Truck Association (ITA) National Forklift Safety Day event in Washington, D.C., which will include presentations from OSHA, industrial safety, and forklift industry experts.

On Tuesday, June 13, Logisnext employees across the company’s three campuses will celebrate the milestone occasion as part of the company’s ongoing commitment to focus on safety best practices.

To further raise awareness of the importance of forklift safety in the workplace, a marketing toolkit was made available to the Logisnext dealer network to help promote the “Safety First” campaign among dealership customers during the month of June.

Whether you attend a formal event or not, National Forklift Safety Day is an appropriate time to refocus your attention on forklift safety, and to be steadfast in creating a culture of safety, according to Toyota Material Handling. “We hold ourselves to a high standard because we understand the importance of creating a safe environment that is ingrained at all levels of our company. We challenge you to bring safety to the forefront of your operation. Toyota is proud to participate in National Forklift Safety Day as an industry leader and to use this valuable opportunity to educate customers, policymakers, and others about the significance of forklift safety.”

The Raymond Corporation is recognizing and thanking the forklift operators within its own facilities, and showing gratitude to all the forklift operators who keep operations constantly moving. “On National Forklift Safety Day, we wanted to help call attention to the forklift operators in warehousing, manufacturing, distribution, and other industries who keep operations running. … They are why we’re committed to offering solutions that help operators work more confidently and efficiently,” said Michael Field, President and CEO, The Raymond Corporation. Go to the company’s National Forklift Safety Day web page for a photo montage of forklift operator along with videos and other information about Raymond’s safety training programs and safety-enhancing technologies.







