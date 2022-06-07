E2open unveils brand refresh to e2open

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ETWO), the connected supply chain SaaS platform with the largest multi-enterprise network, today unveils its brand refresh including a new e2openⓇ logo, brand identity, and tagline: “Moving as one.” The move reflects the transformative role that e2open’s connected supply chain platform offers for the world’s leading companies and brands.

The new e2open brand identity builds on the idea that suppliers, manufacturers, transporters, and fulfillment channels across the supply chain must be empowered to operate as one – optimizing supply, demand, and delivery efficiently and sustainably while the world is in constant motion. The introduction of e2open communicates how the company brings transparency and efficiency to global supply chains by connecting participants and data, a spirit of partnership with its clients and a united vision to work toward a better world. The fresh, simple branding reflects straightforward confidence and rigorous precision.

E2open’s new look is unveiled today at the Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo™ 2022 in Orlando, for attendees to experience in person at e2open’s Booth 301. The brand will also be visible in new campaigns launching across print and digital mediums and revealed on the company’s website and social channels. In tandem with the launch, e2open will sponsor a special day for supply chain professionals on June 7. Updates including a livestream on June 7 can be viewed on e2open’s LinkedIn page.

“The brand refresh is an acknowledgment of the world we live in and signals the need for a modern, connected approach to supply chain. Everywhere you turn, there’s another lockdown, trade challenge, product or labor shortage that feeds into ongoing supply chain network disruption. It’s time to empower a global, connected supply chain that acts and moves as one,” says e2open CMO Kari Janavitz. “With e2open, you get just that – an open supply chain ecosystem of record, from planning to execution to sales and fulfillment, providing next-level supply chain efficiencies and a roadmap to business transformation.”

Since going public in 2021, e2open has made strategic moves to broaden its reach and provide its clients with an array of connected supply chain and channel management tools within a single SaaS platform that helps them deliver products to their consumers in a flexible and cost-effective way. The company has expanded its global footprint for transportation management and multi-carrier parcel management, adding to e2open’s existing client base. E2open also expanded its network ecosystems for ocean, rail, over-the-road trucking, e-commerce parcel shipping, and last-mile delivery.

“You don’t have to look too far to see the influence supply chains have on our daily lives and the world’s economies – it’s all connected. Yet the software world traditionally is not connected. We’re different. Enabling technologies like cloud and the ability to integrate and interoperate have allowed e2open to solve the problem differently,” says e2open CEO Michael Farlekas. “Our platform is built to connect supply and demand. We help the world’s best companies determine their demand accurately, and to optimize how they bring product to market to meet that demand. Organizations are struggling with tremendous complexities due to disparate data sources and disconnected supply chain processes as they make, move, and sell goods and services, which is what we at e2open are addressing. With recent disruptions exposing the areas ripe for improvement, now more than ever, we’re forging the path forward to a more connected, flexible, sustainable, and cost-effective supply chain that moves together as one.”