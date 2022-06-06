Heinz ketchup goes green?

The squeezable plastic Heinz ketchup bottle may be going the way of the dinosaur. Last month, the food conglomerate Kraft Heinz announced that it was exploring a paper-based ketchup bottle made from renewable and recyclable wood pulp.

Pittsburgh-based Kraft Heinz is teaming up with U.K.-based Pulpex Ltd., a sustainable packaging technology company, for the venture. The partners are currently developing a prototype so they can assess its performance before testing it with consumers and launching it commercially.

The giant food company says the paper ketchup bottle will reduce its environmental footprint and support its sustainable packaging ambitions, which include making all of its packaging globally recyclable, reusable, or compostable by 2025.

“We hope to bring this bottle to market and to be the first sauce brand to provide consumers this choice in their purchasing decisions, as many consumers today are looking for more sustainable packaging options,” Rashida La Lande, EVP and global general counsel and chief sustainability and corporate affairs officer at Kraft Heinz, said in a release. “We’re eager to continue discovering more sustainable packaging for our beloved and iconic brands.”