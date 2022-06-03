IT and Logistics Leader Nicole White Joins Odyssey as its Chief Information Officer

Danbury, Conn. June 02, 2022 – Odyssey Logistics & Technology Corporation (Odyssey), a global leader in logistics and technology solutions, announced that Nicole White has joined the executive team effective June 1, 2022. White, a two-time CIO of the Year award winner, will be responsible for Odyssey’s technology strategy and global IT operations. White has extensive experience in supply chain and logistics IT strategy and execution and has provided business-aligned solutions across a variety of global organizations.

Prior to joining Odyssey, White served as a VP of Global IT Strategic Projects at XPO Logistics and most recently, as CIO at Redwood Logistics. During her tenure at Redwood, she drove technology adoption and expanded the organization’s market share and was named Chicago CIO of the Year in 2021 (ORBIE award). She also was named Charlotte CIO of the Year in 2019 for her leading role in information technology at DCLI, Inc.

“We are thrilled to have Nicole join Odyssey as part of our executive team,” said Keith Hancock, Chief Executive Officer of Odyssey. “Her experience in IT and logistics is impressive and we look forward to her technology leadership as we strive to increase efficiencies and revenue across our organization.”

Throughout her 15-yeoar career, White has proven herself adept at developing global IT processes and integrations, improving infrastructure, integrating acquisitions and maximizing technology operations. She is also Lean Six Sigma Green Belt certified by BMGI. White holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Western Michigan University and an MBA with Distinction from DePaul Graduate School of Business in Chicago.

For more information about Odyssey Logistics and its technology offerings, visit www.odysseylogistics.com.