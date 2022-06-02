Raymond Appoints New Executive Roles to Enrich Expertise and Enhance Responsiveness

GREENE, N.Y., June 2, 2022 — The Raymond Corporation has made an organizational change to appoint three new executive roles to enrich its level of executive expertise; support environmental, health and safety efforts; and provide a dedicated focus on enhancing responsiveness to customers’ evolving needs.



Jennifer de Souza has been appointed vice president, energy solutions, procurement and leasing at The Raymond Corporation. Previously, de Souza was senior director for energy storage solutions, procurement and leasing. De Souza will oversee energy storage solutions and will continue to lead Raymond’s alternative energy initiatives, research and continual evaluation of other viable alternative energies, as well as procurement and leasing. In addition to her existing duties, de Souza will assume supervision for the logistics, inventory control and product configuration departments.



Brian Howard has been appointed vice president, marketing and program management at The Raymond Corporation. Previously, Howard was senior director of marketing and program management and oversaw the marketing, digital, portfolio management, and overall product and program management efforts. In addition to his existing duties, Howard will assume responsibility for the sales and operations planning functions to further support customers’ needs.



Tony Topencik has been appointed vice president, operations, quality, and environmental health and safety (EHS) at The Raymond Corporation. Previously, Topencik was senior director of operations. In addition to his existing duties, Topencik will assume responsibility for the material planning function and have oversight of EHS responsibilities across the organization.



“These appointments will help provide a range of expertise to continue to support the growing needs of our ever-evolving industry,” said Michael Field, president and CEO at The Raymond Corporation. “With a number of challenges impacting the future of material handling combined with a boom in e-commerce and greater emphasis on environmental, health and safety, Raymond is here to provide support to meet and exceed expectations, serving customers’ needs and providing them with a competitive edge.”



To learn more about The Raymond Corporation, visit www.raymondcorp.com or call 800-235-7200.

About The Raymond Corporation

The Raymond Corporation, a Toyota Industries Company, is a leading global provider of best-in-class material handling products and intelligent intralogistics solutions. Built on principles of innovation and continuous improvement for 100 years, Raymond’s integrated automation, telematics, virtual reality and advanced energy solutions provide ways to optimize operations and bring warehouse and distribution operations to a new level of performance. Raymond® electric forklift trucks are engineered to achieve increased productivity and efficiency and are designed to provide ecological and economic benefits. Raymond delivers solutions to material handling and logistics markets in North America and globally. Combining operational excellence, award-winning innovation and world-class global customer support, we work together to run better, manage smarter and keep our customers always on. For more information, visit raymondcorp.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.

