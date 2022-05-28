DHL expands pop-up store network

DHL Express has added two mobile “pop-up” stores to its network of retail locations, expanding consumer access to express international shipping services, the company said Thursday.

Located in Las Vegas, the 2,200-cubic-foot stores are 100% off-the-grid, mobile service points, DHL officials said, pointing to growing residential shipping demands, especially for international shipping options.

“We have seen shipping demands continue to flourish within the greater Las Vegas area, and with the addition of these two pop-ups, we can offer more convenient shipping options to more local customers than ever before,” Chet Paul, senior vice president of commercial for DHL Express U.S., said in a press release. “Across the U.S., these innovative mobile stores have addressed the growing needs of our customers, so we’re thrilled to bring this popular option to Las Vegas residents and businesses.”

The stores feature a solar-powered system with backup batteries charged at the local service center–helping to reduce energy consumption and contributing to DHL’s mission to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, according to the company. The centers provide service to U.S. destinations as well as any of the 220 international locations DHL serves.

The two units, located at 101 S. Rainbow Boulevard in Northwest Las Vegas and 5051 Stewart Avenue in East Las Vegas, are the first two pop-up locations within the greater Las Vegas area.