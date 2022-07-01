DHL Opens Second Mobile Pop-Up Store in Austin

Austin, TX – June 28, 2022: DHL Express, the world's leading provider of international express shipping services, recently expanded its vast network of U.S. retail locations by opening a second mobile pop-up store in Austin, Texas. As part of DHL Express’ continued investment in the Austin area, the 2,200-cubic-feet mobile DHL ServicePoint offers a safe, easy-to-use shipping option for customers in response to Austin’s growing population, proximity to technology companies, and the success of its first pop-up store, which opened in February 2022.



“As we see shipping demand continue to rise in the Austin area, specifically shipments of clothing, electronics, urgent documents and more, this additional mobile store will help meet customers’ growing needs and offer more efficient options than ever before,” said Chet Paul, SVP of Commercial for DHL Express U.S. Top shipping destinations out of the Austin, TX area include India, the Philippines and Australia.



The new ServicePoint, located in South Austin at 5500-5510 S Interstate 35, will provide more accessible international shipping options to local customers in the Pflugerville, Round Rock and Cedar Park areas. A second pop-up store is located at The Arboretum on 10000 Research Blvd., and a DHL Express service center near the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport at 9401A Cargo Avenue is another convenient location to send or pick up a shipment.



The efficient point-of-sale system is capable of processing shipments to U.S destinations as well as any of the 220 countries and territories DHL serves. Supplies such as bubble wrap, packing tape, and DHL-branded boxes are available at the mobile unit.



The fourth pop-up store in Texas, the Austin unit is a 100 percent off-the-grid retail store, boosted by a solar-powered system with backup batteries charged at the local service center – helping reduce energy consumption and contributing to the company’s mission to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.



To create this mobile DHL ServicePoint location, DHL worked closely with Flexetail, a leading designer and builder of mobile shops that offers brands an affordable opportunity to test products, explore new markets and launch new lines.



In addition to these new company-owned pop-up stores, over 3,500 independently owned DHL ServicePoint Partner stores continue to play a critical role in the company's retail strategy within the U.S. market. All locations provide DHL Express international express shipping services (among other brands), global knowledge and expert advice to help businesses reach the international marketplace.







