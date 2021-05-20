DHL Opens Pop-Up Store East of Los Angeles

DHL Express, the world’s leading provider of international express shipping services, recently expanded its vast network of U.S. retail locations by opening a new mobile pop-up store in Arcadia, California. Located in the Westfield Santa Anita Shopping Center, the 2,200-cubic-feet mobile DHL ServicePoint store on the promenade offers a safe, easy-access shipping option.

“These innovative, mobile units address the increased demand for international shipping services, while taking into account the need to provide a safe experience for our customers during the pandemic,” said Chet Paul, SVP of Commercial for DHL Express U.S. “For years, California has been a gateway to Asia, as well as an important hub for DHL, and now we’ve selected a convenient spot to accommodate the local population’s need for our services.”

Conveniently located just off I-210, customer demand for DHL Express services in the San Gabriel Valley accelerated significantly last year due to a high percentage of Asian-Americans shipping to the Pacific Rim. This new unit in Arcadia is the second pop-up location in Southern California. In April 2021, DHL opened its first mobile store in Chino Hills and plans to open similar stores in other SoCal locations later this year.

The pop-up unit rests atop a patented hydraulic-lift platform, which can be lowered nearly flush to the ground so customers may easily access via a window or in the store. Using an efficient point-of-sale system, shipments can be processed to U.S destinations or to any of the 220 countries and territories DHL serves. Supplies such as bubble wrap, packing tape and DHL-branded boxes are available at the mobile unit, and soon customers will even be able to pick up incoming packages from these locations.

In response to social-distancing concerns, this DHL ServicePoint store also offers convenient safety features such as the Call Ahead service (labels and packaging are ready when the customer arrives to reduce wait time) via its easy-access service window.

To create this mobile DHL ServicePoint location, DHL worked in collaboration with Flexetail, a leading designer and builder of mobile shops that offers brands an affordable opportunity to test products, explore new markets and launch new lines.

In addition to these new company-owned stores, over 3,500 independently owned DHL ServicePoint Partner stores continue to play a critical role in the company’s retail strategy within the U.S. market. All locations provide DHL Express international express shipping services (among other brands), global knowledge and expert advice to help consumers reach the international marketplace.