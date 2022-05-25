Carolina Handling Promotes Justin Benson to Vice President of Intralogistics Solutions Group

Carolina Handling has promoted Justin Benson to Vice President of its Intralogistics Solutions Group where he oversees sales of all technologies and equipment for optimizing operations within warehouses, distributions centers and manufacturing facilities, including engineering consulting, Raymond automated products and Raymond Corporation’s proprietary iWAREHOUSE telematics system.

The exclusive dealer of Raymond forklifts in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama and Florida’s Central time zone territory, Carolina Handling also provides automation and optimization services and virtual reality-based training, along with parts, racking, storage, conveyors, lighting and dock and door equipment.

“The pandemic and the lingering labor shortage have accelerated our customers’ needs for new types of solutions that support the global shift toward e-commerce driven distribution models,” said Mike Gainor, Carolina Handling Executive Vice President of Sales. “Justin’s knowledge, expertise and proven history of supporting customer needs make him the perfect leader for our intralogistics solutions team.”

Benson joined Carolina Handling in 2015 as a Business Development Manager. He was promoted to Sales Manager in 2017 and Director of Sales in 2020. A native of North Carolina, Benson is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

ABOUT CAROLINA HANDLING

Founded in 1966, Carolina Handling employs more than 660 associates at its Charlotte, NC headquarters, offices in Atlanta, GA, Birmingham, AL, Greensboro, NC, Raleigh, NC and Greenville, SC, and its Equipment Distribution Center in Piedmont, SC.

One of the Southeast’s leading material handling solution providers, Carolina Handling is the exclusive Raymond Solutions and Support Center in the Southeast for North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama and Florida’s Central time zone territory. The company provides automation and optimization services and virtual reality-based training, along with parts, racking, storage, conveyors, lighting and dock and door equipment. Its proprietary iWAREHOUSE optimization system allows real-time monitoring of fleets and warehouses.