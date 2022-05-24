Raymond Selected as a Finalist for IndustryWeek's Best Plants Award

GREENE, N.Y., May 24, 2022 — IndustryWeek has selected The Raymond Corporation’s Greene, New York, manufacturing facility as a finalist for the 2022 Best Plants Award. The facility was selected as a finalist due to Raymond’s robust continuous improvement program and efforts to increase efficiency.



Among the achievements recognized by IndustryWeek are the facility’s warehouse optimization and continuous drive toward long-term excellence. In 2006, Raymond began implementing lean management processes through the Toyota Production System (TPS), which has helped standardize processes, visualize improvements and increase efficiency. In addition to lean management techniques, this plant has implemented key initiatives, including defect reduction, visual management, and quality circle activities, to help double production volume over the course of the past three years.



The selection process for the annual competition includes a detailed assessment of the plant’s operations and an in-person evaluation from an IndustryWeek editor. The Best Plants program’s goal is to encourage other manufacturing teams to adopt world-class practices, technologies, and improvement strategies, as well as increase customer satisfaction and offer rewarding work environments for employees.



Winners will be announced later this year and featured in the print and digital edition of IndustryWeek.



To learn more about The Raymond Corporation, visit www.raymondcorp.com or call 800-235-7200.

About The Raymond Corporation

The Raymond Corporation, a Toyota Industries Company, is a leading global provider of best-in-class material handling products and intelligent intralogistics solutions. Built on principles of innovation and continuous improvement for 100 years, Raymond’s integrated automation, telematics, virtual reality and advanced energy solutions provide ways to optimize operations and bring warehouse and distribution operations to a new level of performance. Raymond® electric forklift trucks are engineered to achieve increased productivity and efficiency and are designed to provide ecological and economic benefits. Raymond delivers solutions to material handling and logistics markets in North America and globally. Combining operational excellence, award-winning innovation, and world-class global customer support, we work together to run better, manage smarter, and keep our customers always on. For more information, visit raymondcorp.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.



