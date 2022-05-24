CalAmp Appoints Fleet Technology and Business Growth Expert, Brennen Carson, as Chief Revenue Officer

IRVINE, Calif. May 24, 2022 - CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP), a connected intelligence company helping people and organizations improve operational performance with a data-driven solutions ecosystem, today announced the appointment of Brennen Carson as its chief revenue officer (CRO). As CRO, Carson will help accelerate CalAmp’s penetration into the transportation and logistics marketplace and drive sustainable revenue streams.

Carson brings over 15 years of experience in enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS) sales, directing cross-functional small-to-medium-sized business, mid-market and enterprise teams to drive top-line revenue. Most recently, Carson served as senior vice president of sales for driver-performance company Idelic, where he was responsible for successfully scaling the business, developing effective revenue delivery models, and leading and growing a high-performing sales team. Under his sales leadership, Idelic’s mid-market revenue and pipeline value increased by a triple-digit percentage.

Prior to Idelic, Carson served as vice president of sales, North America, for Fleetmatics. After its acquisition by Verizon Connect, he continued to build and lead a sales team of over 700 employees, growing average revenue per customer and increasing multi-product sales across installed and new business accounts.

“Brennen’s proven sales leadership, track record of driving targeted sales strategies and experience building high-performing sales teams within the fleet telematics industry make him an incredible asset to the CalAmp team,” said Jeff Gardner, CEO of CalAmp. “I look forward to working with him to help CalAmp further stand-out in the transportation and logistics market, while implementing new sales strategies to drive revenue growth.”

“The transportation and logistics industry is rapidly evolving, and fleets have a greater need to establish connectivity across all their vital assets at the edge and in the cloud to make smarter, safer and more efficient data-driven decisions,” said Carson. “CalAmp is a market leader in fleet and asset management and well positioned to lead the way in this evolution, and I’m excited to grow the company’s revenue. From a sales perspective, I intend to identify strategies to sell at all levels of the market and support a customer-centric focus to bring more operational insights to CalAmp’s existing customer base and drive growth in lucrative market segments.”

Carson holds a bachelor’s degree in Justice Studies from Northeastern Illinois University and is a U.S. Marine Corps Veteran.

About CalAmp

CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP) is a connected intelligence company that leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to help people and organizations improve operational performance. We solve complex problems in transportation and logistics, commercial and government fleet, industrial equipment and consumer vehicle marketplaces by providing solutions that track, monitor and recover vital assets. The insights enabled by our cloud platform, applications and edge computing devices drive operational visibility, safety, efficiency, maintenance and sustainability. Headquartered in Irvine, California, CalAmp has over one million software and services subscribers and 10 million edge devices deployed worldwide.