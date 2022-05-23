BR Williams Discusses U.S. Port Congestion and Solutions

Supply chains globally have become overburdened and out of sync over the past two years. Consumers may have noticed the phenomenon in various ways, from obstructed online shopping to delays in shipping times. For businesses, the obstruction of the supply chain translates to hassles in operations, which can lead to a loss of customer trust.

Though that is the current situation, there are solutions to mitigate the problems caused by supply chain disruptions. Consumers and business owners consider this good news, particularly the latter since it'll lead to better service for their loyal customers.

Port Congestion Threatens Supply Chain Management

The growth of consumer demand, closing factories, an unmotivated workforce, and the effects of the pandemic are key forces that render global shipping to face significant struggles.

Moreover, widespread port congestion has forced most carriers to reroute and/or skip usual routes. At first, it may be considered a solution, but changing usual routes can only lead to more problems. For one, it'll cause confusion when it comes to tracking the products. Secondly, a new route may, if not planned efficiently, may entail additional allocation for gas budgets. Lastly, shifting to new ports may affect congestion in the latter.

For instance, California's backlog results in shifting to the east coast with the hopes of finding faster routes. In return, the East Coast has now topped the West Coast regarding the amount of container capacity at standby. In other words, the East Coast, too, has now faced plenty of containers waiting at anchor to offload cargo.

Another example proving global port congestion is the pileups in Europe, particularly with the rising threat of war in Ukraine. Major ports in the continent, such as Hamburg, Rotterdam, and Antwerp, are already working above capacity. This means that these ports are remarkably struggling to accept any containers for the reason that they no longer have the means to store them.

Shipping Solutions for Port Congestion

The Port of Mobile, Alabama, presents two factors that may help with the problem: looking for an available port and a respected trucking company when transporting products to customers.

Resorting to Port of Mobile

At the time of writing, the Port of Mobile container terminal in Alabama isn't facing any major challenges, specifically, port congestion. The main reason for this is the fact that the Port of Mobile is strategically situated, allowing truckers access to clear and quick roads, rails, runways, and rivers.

Additionally, the Port of Mobile is an ideal gateway for all types of cargo –– from forest products, steel, and automobiles to coal and containers. Since the port is surrounded by deep waters and composed of the latest modern equipment and multimodal connectivity, the port of Mobile, Alabama, is one of the U.S.'s most versatile and accessible ports.

Trucking Solutions for Supply Chain Management

Ideally, the best solution to port congestion is the availability of trucking companies. Unfortunately, the industry currently faces a shortage of drivers, despite having 2 million truck drivers and 450,000 new commercial drivers annually.

The shortage can be attributed to retention. It's been reported that the average annual turnover rate (ATA) for truck drivers employed in large trucking companies is 90%, not just during the past two years but for decades already.

The solution, therefore, is to look for a trucking company that has a reliable workforce. Furthermore, the trucking company should maintain top-notch quality service despite the challenges faced by the industry.

In summary, a local trucking company in Alabama should have a team of professionals and access to equipment that helps track the shipment status of their cargo.

About BR Williams Trucking & Logistics

BR Williams Trucking & Logistics has been serving customers and suppliers since 1958. The company mainly focuses on eliminating any frustrations caused by the supply chain via developing custom-made solutions. Moreover, they offer customers nationwide transportation services. Their multiple distribution and fulfillment warehouse in Alabama, including Port of Mobile, is around 1.7 million square feet, allowing more space for cargo.

They place value on honesty, integrity, and service, leading many customers to trust them with timely shipping solutions.