Flexible warehousing startup Cubework opens 3 new facilities in Texas

With demand for warehouse space at all-time highs and vacancy rates at record lows, Cubework presents the opportunity to escalate business operations with its unbeatable logistical capabilities and state-of-the-art technology in the potent Texas market, with three new warehouses in Sugar Land, Houston and San Antonio totaling more than 482,000 square feet.

12510 W Airport Boulevard in Sugar Land, TX offers up to 200,000 square feet of highly flexible warehouse distribution space with access to Cubework’s industry-leading amenities and services. The sublease includes 24/7 building access, high-speed WiFi, conference/event rooms, and night security guards so tenants can enjoy peace of mind. The warehouse features an efficient layout with 42 dock high doors, 13 trailer parking spaces, 32-foot warehouse ceiling height, a security gate, 193 car parks, and a 3,030-square-foot office.

Strategically positioned approximately two miles from Interstate 69, be it a regional business or an international player, Cubework Sugar Land places tenants in the middle of it all. Via this unmatched connection, distributors can reach their destinations by any means of transport with downtown Houston 30 minutes, William P Hobby Airport 24.6 miles, and the Port of Houston 50 miles away. This connection has brought a throng of major tenants to Sugar Land, Texas which is currently undergoing a period of unprecedented growth as companies like Amazon, Rooms to Go, and Soft-Tex signed more than four million square feet in the submarket last year. 12510 W Airport Boulevard’s idyllic location combined with Cubework’s superior technologies and services creates the perfect launching point for businesses to grow and thrive in the bustling Houston industrial market.

Houston: Located along the banks of Buffalo Bayou in East Downtown, Cubework Houston at 3401 Navigation Boulevard offers 102,100 square feet of flexible warehouse and office space in the fourth most populous city in America. The rail-served industrial facility features 32-foot clear heights, dock-high and grade-level loading, forklift rentals, and gated access to the building entrance and loading bays. Centrally located, Cubework Houston boasts easy access to Houston's highway network with one mile from I-69 and a mile and a half I-20 and I-45. Cubework Houston is ideally located two miles east of downtown in up-and-coming EaDo, a modern urban district home to revitalized buildings transformed into breweries, entertainment venues, restaurants, and apartments. Well maintained, with incredible accessibility, Cubework Houston is primed to offer an ideal destination for businesses seeking flexible warehouse and office space.

San Antonio: Cubework now has up to 180,000 square feet of warehouse, storage, and office space at 1228 Cornerway Boulevard in the Northeast San Antonio submarket. The well-maintained building features a 32-foot clear height, ESFR sprinklers, and heavy power from a 3-Phase, 277/480-Volt system. With loading on three sides, the warehouse includes 22 dock-high doors, three ramped drive-in doors, and three oversized (approximately 30-foot by 30-foot) grade-level doors. Situated on a fenced 11.2-acre site, Cubework San Antonio provides easy access and maneuverability with two gated entrances and a 120 to 140-foot truck court. Cubework San Antonio boasts a strategic position at the I-10 and Loop 410 interchange, just three miles from where they meet I-35, one of the main contributing factors for Amazon reportedly selecting this area for its new distribution center. I-35 is a transportation and logistics route that runs from Laredo, Texas, to Duluth, Minnesota, and connects national distribution markets like Dallas-Fort Worth and Kansas City, Missouri. For flexible industrial spaces, exceptional connectivity, and a full suite of amenities, look no further than Cubework San Antonio.

Cubework is the fastest-growing industrial workspace company in the United States, with a growing portfolio of over 50 locations. Tenants of Cubework can expect modern and refreshing private offices, on-demand warehouse units, and co-working spaces complete with on-site staff to assist with front desk service, IT support, business support, and cleaning crews. Additionally, businesses enjoy complimentary office supplies, printers, copiers, fax machines, furnished workspaces, office WiFi, mail and packaging handling, kitchen amenities, fresh coffee, tea, and much more.