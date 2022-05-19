Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

Upload your press release

CELEBRATING 30 YEARS OF UNPARALLELED ADHESIVES DISTRIBUTION & 25 YEARS IN PACKAGING SOLUTIONS

CELEBRATING 30 YEARS OF UNPARALLELED ADHESIVES DISTRIBUTION & 25 YEARS IN PACKAGING SOLUTIONS
May 19, 2022
No Comments

We’re proud and excited to share that AJ Adhesives, Inc. will be celebrating 30 years of unparalleled national adhesives distribution and service this June. Our sister company, Mid-America Packaging, will also be celebrating a pivotal milestone anniversary as well of 25 years of service.

In preparation for these major milestones, AJ Adhesives & Mid-America Packaging (MAP) will be having a celebration at their St. Louis Headquarters this summer inviting suppliers, family, and friends to join in on the festivities.

AJ & MAP both pride themselves on their ability to serve their customers no matter the situation. Especially these past few years. The sister companies have registered their customer service philosophy, Insanely Happy Customers ®, and have grown to six stocking warehouses nationwide. AJ & MAP’s sales professionals are experts and can accurately recommend the correct adhesives and equipment to a wide variety of industries and sectors.

In the past 30 years, AJ Adhesives & Mid-America Packaging has grown and expanded multiple times with new warehouses and several acquisitions. With a passion for growth and winning AJ & MAP Andy Schwartz, President & CEO, often says “the team that learns fastest – wins”.

https://www.ajadhesives.com/celebrating-30-years-of-unparalleled-adhesives-distribution-25-years-in-packaging-solutions/
Submit your logistics, material handling, or supply chain related company news in DC VELOCITY's Industry Press Room section or New Products section
Material Handling Supply Chain Services
KEYWORDS AJ Adhesives & Mid America Packaging
You must login or register in order to post a comment.

Copyright ©2022. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing