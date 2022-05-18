Florida 3PL Fox Logistics acquires Boxton freight quoting platform

The Florida-based third-party logistics provider (3PL) Fox Logistics will grow its customer base six-fold by acquiring California freight automation platform Boxton, the companies said today.

Starke, Florida-based Fox said the deal will add over 150 global customers to its rolls, expand its asset-based trucking business into air and ocean freight services, and expand its freight offerings for small and medium-sized businesses.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

San Diego-based Boxton says its technology automates the freight quoting process for air and ocean routes, letting customers work directly with carriers to obtain immediate access to freight rates. It also uses artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance its application programming interface (API) connectivity, supporting better visibility into the shipping process, the company said.

“Boxton’s freight automation platform increases associate capacity by fivefold and elevates our customers’ user experience by meeting them where they already work, whether that’s Slack, Microsoft Teams, or email. The result is faster, smarter, reliable shipping that’s better for our planet,” Fox CEO Matt Lawrence said in a release. “We’re excited about the relationships Boxton has with ocean and air freight carriers, and we’re going to continue to expand those relationships. This is the future of freight.”