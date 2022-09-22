Atlantic Logistics ranks among top Florida companies in third party logistics (3PL)

- Atlantic Logistics continues to rank among top Florida companies as a locally owned and operated professional brokerage firm in third party logistics (3PL) according to Florida Trend, Inc., Jacksonville Business Journal, Redefining the Road magazine, and the Women in Transportation Association.

Florida Trend honored the firm as number 14 in Best Companies to Work for in Florida 2022 and the Small Companies Category with fewer than 50 employees. To identify Florida’s best employers, Florida Trend partnered with Workforce Research Group, which surveyed firms that chose to participate in the rankings.

Inc. magazine ranked the business among the most prestigious U.S. firms as a fastest-growing private company. The 2022 Inc. 5000 lists Atlantic Logistics as number 3,771 and last year as 4,633. The roster includes the economy’s most dynamic commerce segments including independent small businesses as recipients.

Jacksonville Business Journal honored Atlantic Logistics in the Fast 50 awards which lists the fastest-growing companies in Northeast Florida and tracking during the past three years. For more than 25 years, the weekly newspaper has followed companies that have excelled during positive times, increased profits during economic downturns, and continued to serve as examples of ingenuity, hard work, and creativity from a variety of industries including real estate, transportation, technology, and manufacturing.



Redefining the Road, the official magazine of the Women In Trucking Association’s (WIT), recognized Atlantic Logistics as a Top Woman-Owned Businesses in Transportation. The list was created to recognize women in leadership and encourages more women to become truckers and proactive leaders in the industry, and as entrepreneurs and employers along with promoting their accomplishments and minimizing obstacles.

According to Atlantic Logistics CEO Rob Hooper, Jr., he plans to grow the company’s standings and participate in ongoing opportunities in ranking categories by inspiring teams to utilize information that has been handed down from generation to generation with standardizing processes and training materials, engaging advanced technologies and content management systems, and streamlining communications and efficiencies. “While providing measurables on response time, centralized information and accountability, we’re working on a full rollout of advanced measures designed to achieve greater growth and continued success,” said Hooper.

About Atlantic Logistics: Atlantic Logistics was founded in 2001, as a Jacksonville, Fla. -based, women-owned business by Rob Hooper, Jr.’s mother Evie Hooper, and his father Bob Hooper. The company and has experienced record growth, moving more than 30,000 loads and generating $41 million in total revenue. Utilizing the industry’s latest systems and methods in load-tracking, digital freight matching, and management software, the company is prospering to meet industry and consumer needs in logistics and supply chain transportation. Atlantic Logistics is headquartered at 3003 Claire Lane, Suite 303 in Jacksonville, Fla., with an office at 150 S. Lawrence Blvd. in Keystone Heights, Fla. For more information, call 800.940.8712. Visit the websites at https://www.shipatlantic.com and https://www.shipatlantic.com/tags/atlantic-cares.

