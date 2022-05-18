Carney Battery Handling makes universal battery changing attainable for all.

May 18, 2022 – BRAMPTON ON – In response to what many call the post-pandemic depression, Ontario-based Carney Battery Handling (CBH) is on a mission to make changing forklift batteries easy for everyone.

“CBH started with an idea in a small-town garage in the early 80s. A pair of friends had a unique vision and the ambition to bring it to fruition”. - Comments Tina Sullivan, Brand manager at CBH. “We’re continuing to carry that idea forward in everything we do, including providing this innovative new tugger to our customers. We’ve successfully launched it in Europe and are excited to share it with the rest of the industry”.

While many competitors stay stagnant in their product design, CBH focuses its energy on innovation, offering the industry’s first truly Universal Battery Changer this spring. This swift and compact product exemplifies versatility, with the ability to change industrial forklift batteries of all standard sizes and roll-out heights - A feat not yet accomplished.

This one-step battery-changing solution eliminates the need for customizations and is adaptable to any forklift fleet regardless of brand or type. MHE distributors can finally offer customers short or long-term rentals for battery changing. UNI-Tuggers can be kept on hand to satisfy the need for a quick change for both new and returning customers.

This is excellent news, considering peak season is approaching quicker than any of us would like, leaving industry leaders scrambling for tangible returns on their investments. For many, that return could be this tugger; every unit has a two-handed control panel for safe handling and is easily powered by any host pallet truck that the average warehouse employee uses.

There is no better time to optimize and minimize warehouse operations. It’s time for quick, universal battery handling, which this product delivers. – Darren Osborn – President Carney Battery Handling.

Carney Battery Handling is creating safe equipment for easier changing.

For More product information, visit the Carney Battery Handling website at https://www.carneybatteryhandling.com. For media inquiries, please get in touch with marketing@carneybatteryhandling.com.



A little about CBH

This industry-leading manufacturer strives to balance workplace safety concerns with client productivity and risk management needs. All equipment is rigorously tested for real-world conditions to ensure its readiness to meet the demands of each custom environment, enabling CBH to continuously improve its products' safety.

With its distributor-to-customer model, the brand’s innovative approach reduces pressure on business owners and shift managers in over 37 countries. After over 35 years in operation, the company has completed over 15,000 projects with a central focus on driving customer satisfaction by delivering high-quality products offering 885 options.