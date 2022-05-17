Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

S&H Systems Celebrates Twenty Years of Growth

May 17, 2022
S&H Systems, a privately held company, celebrated their twenty-year anniversary on April 3, 2022 at a company event highlighting employee growth to 225 and annual gross sales of over $200M.

“This celebration is a testament to the vision of our leadership team and the values our company lives by every day,” stated Michael Holland, President and COO of S&H Systems.

Mr. Holland goes on to attribute S&H Systems employees with exemplifying the company values in everything they do. “The people who work at S&H Systems are the true visionaries as well as the engine for our outstanding growth. Each of us are committed to our client’s success – and we manage that commitment by doing the right thing, every day, for every client.”

Mr. Holland emphasizes that S&H Systems cultivates a customer community that is not only dedicated to ensuring that each customer’s project needs are met, but that they are met safely for everyone, both S&H Systems employees and client employees as well.

S&H Systems employs key growth strategies at every level including:

- A Value Proposition that keeps clients’ success front and foremost
- Hiring the right talent
- Cultivating a client community and a commitment to safety
- Amplifying core values through action. Our clients’ appreciate our commitment to their success and have awarded S&H Systems multiple year contracts based on our partnership approach.
- Do the right thing. We are all human and people can make mistakes. At S&H Systems we own the mentality of doing the right thing for our employees and our clients.
- Celebrate the WOW moments. We’re proudest when we can create an environment of unexpected value for our clients.
- Our employees own the growth and success of S&H Systems. We follow through on our commitments and have an open-door position for new ideas, and a make-it-better attitude.

