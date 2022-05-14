Lincoln Property Co. Buys 140 Acres for Next Phoenix Mega Project: Luke Field

GLENDALE, Arizona, May 13, 2022 – LPC Desert West, the Southwest arm of Dallas-based Lincoln Property Co., has completed a $53 million, 140-acre land acquisition in Glendale, Arizona for its next mega metro Phoenix industrial project, Luke Field. The $515 million, 2.3 million-square-foot development is bordered by Litchfield Road, Northern Avenue, the new Northern Parkway and Luke Air Force Base. It is minutes from the Loop 303.

When complete, Luke Field will include three buildings totaling 1.26 million square feet, 604,000 square feet and 416,000 square feet. All buildings will have the same high-end “creative industrial” amenities that LPC has become known for through other award-winning industrial projects, such as the nearby Park303.

Luke Field is named after the adjacent Luke Air Force Base, home to the 56th Fighter Wing, part of the Air Education and Training Command, the largest fighter wing in the U.S. Air Force.

“We have a history of connection to Luke Air Force Base, so the ability to purchase this land and develop near the base, within this powerhouse industrial submarket, is something we will truly enjoy,” said Lincoln Property Company Senior Executive Vice President David Krumwiede, who along with LPC Vice President John Orsak have both served as an Honorary Commanders for Luke’s 56th Fighter Wing.

“Our industrial projects build above and beyond in quality and modern capability. This project will be no different,” said Orsak. “We have countless global industrial users looking to establish major operations within the Loop 303 and Northern Parkway corridors. Luke Field is designed to attract those tenants and the economic and employment stability that they represent for the Valley.”

Features of Luke Field will include 40’ clear height, touchless technology throughout, 25’ tall glass entries, 3,000 amps of power (expandable), automated dock doors, steel moment frame shear bracing and generous 5’ x 10’ clerestory windows on all elevations, providing sky views and shifting natural light. Indoor/outdoor amenities will include barbeque stations, a shaded outdoor eating area and employee collaboration spaces. The project will provide extensive car and secure trailer parking.

Luke Field sits directly next to the Northern Parkway, a new, 12.5 mile, high-capacity roadway that allows employees and trucks to circumvent traffic on Interstate 10. Northern Parkway also provides a direct, rapid connection between the Loop 303 and Loop 101/US 60/Grand Avenue. The combination offers strategic regional transportation connections for logistics-centric users, including destinations such as the port of Los Angeles and Long Beach to the west, and Nevada and other mountain states to the north.

Corporate neighbors to Luke Field include Walmart, Boeing, Microsoft, White Claw, XPO Logistics, UPS, REI, SubZero, Daimler-Benz, Red Bull, Ball Corporation, Aldi and Williams Sonoma.

Construction on Luke Field is scheduled to begin Q4 2022 and complete Q1 2024. All three buildings will be constructed in a single phase. Butler Design Group is the architect for Luke Field. A general contractor has not yet been selected.

About Lincoln Property Company

Lincoln Property Company (LPC) is an international full service real estate firm offering real estate investment, development, design/construction management, leasing and property management/ receivership/asset management services. LPC has approximately 8,500 employees with an international footprint that includes offices in 45 cities across the U.S. and six cities in Europe and South America. Since 1965, LPC has developed more than 128 million square feet of office, industrial and retail projects known for their design, quality and superior locations. It currently has more than 403 million square feet of commercial space under leasing and/or management. Lincoln is also one of the nation’s largest apartment developers, having developed more than 209,000 multifamily units and currently managing more than 165,000 multifamily units.

LPC's Desert West Region is based in Phoenix and includes Arizona, Nevada, Utah and New Mexico. Since its start in 2001, the regional office has developed almost 15 million square feet, acquired more than 6 million square feet and manages almost 19 million square feet of commercial space, including major, award-winning and LEED Certified developments and investments. Since 2019, the company has completed two of the highest-priced metro Phoenix office and industrial transactions and launched the Union office campus in Mesa, new buildings at The Grand at Papago Park Center in Tempe and the Park303 logistics park in Glendale, among other developments. LPC Desert West is consistently ranked among Phoenix’s top commercial real estate firms for both development and property management, earning consecutive 2018, 2019 and 2020 NAIOP Arizona Owner/Developer of the Year awards and designation as an Arizona Republic Top Companies to Work for in Arizona. In 2020, the firm kicked off a regional expansion plan, entering the Nevada and Utah markets with Class A industrial acquisitions. To learn more about Lincoln Property Company, please visit www.lpc.com or www.lpcdesertwest.com.

