Tower Cold Chain sets sights on doubling its global network as L.A. hub opens

With the launch of its Los Angeles hub, Tower Cold Chain confirms it is on track to double the size of its global network during 2022. Each new hub helps pharmaceutical businesses and airlines to access Tower’s range of robust, reliable and reusable temperature-controlled containers.

The latest hub, located 18 miles from LAX international Airport, gives Tower its first location on the West Coast of America, a pivotal region in terms of access across the Pacific and into South America.

The Los Angeles hub is operated for Tower by DSV, the first time the freight forwarder has collaborated with the company. With up to 10,000 sq. ft of dedicated, secure warehousing, the hub will be used to house products across the Tower range.

“By having strategic locations around the world, we can guarantee proximity and availability of our containers – allowing customers to ship temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical, life-science and biotech products,” said Natalie Robinson, Global Head of Operations at Tower Cold Chain.

“Each hub opening strengthens our global presence, something reflected in our recent recognition with the Queen’s Award for Enterprise in International Trade. We’re on course to double the network during 2022, as well as expanding many existing hubs to full-range despatch capacity. Forthcoming locations include Chicago and Incheon.”

The choice of location is governed by the volume of inbound and outbound deliveries likely to pass through the airport. With California home to several major biotech and pharmaceutical hubs, it was high on Tower’s priority list for a hub – pending the right local representative to operate the hub.

“We approached DSV because of its overall quality and calibre as a freight forwarder, but also the excellence of its Los Angeles operation,” said Natalie.

“DSV was able to provide us with dedicated space within its facility – initially, 5,000 sq. ft but with the flexibility to grow to 10,000 sq. ft. Its specialist staff also gave us every confidence they can manage the requirements of the Tower solution.”



Each Tower container offers a passive solution, requiring no manual intervention or power supply during transit. This places particular importance on pre-conditioning the container with the appropriate phase-change materials, to maintain the required temperature for 120 hours.

“Tower’s commitment is total, with a comprehensive onboarding process including training, testing, stock ordering and inventory reporting. As a result, we have launched successfully and can declare the Tower hub open for business,” said Tina Larsen, Branch Manager L.A. at DSV.

“Having Tower’s containers as part of our offering will undoubtedly add value to our pharmaceutical freight business on the West Coast.”

