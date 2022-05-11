Singapore Masterclass offers interactive project forwarding training

The PPG Project Cargo Forwarding Masterclass continues face-to-face as the best study experience to deliver the knowledge and skills necessary for 3PLs, clients and ECPMs seeking to engage with fellow professionals.

Course co-ordinator, founder and general manager of the Project Professionals Group Kevin Stephens said he believed that face-to-face contact was the best form of communication in an industry that relied heavily on building relationships and personal contacts.

The training course will be held at the OrchardHotel in Singapore on Tuesday, October 11, 2022.

“Singapore is an ideal location for a training course for the international project logistics industry and offers the opportunity to fine-tune and refresh skills in the post-Covid world and gain further knowledge to succeed in your career path,” Mr Stephens said.

“Training modules canvas the interpersonal skills that employers and clients are looking for along with transferable management expertise across project forwarding.”

“Now is the time for companies to help unlock the career potential of their staff by investing in upskilling over a range of targeted topics that are designed for an interactive face-to-face experience.”

Please email expressions of interest to Kevin Stephens: kevinstephens@ppgprojects.com or register at Project Professionals Group.

The masterclass is open to everyone working in the heavy lift project logistics and multipurpose shipping sector seeking the following benefits: Enhancing skills and knowledge to transport high-value project cargo, Understanding Covid-19 checklists, Incoterms, Letter of Credit, Bill of Lading, Utilising skills to avoid the rising costs of miscommunication, Engaging with expert trainers for feedback that supports active learning, Networking with people from the industry you are learning more about. , Using case studies to develop critical thinking skills and Understanding the importance of intercultural management.