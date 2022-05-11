The Next Industrial Revolution in Site Safety

11.05.2022, Firenze, Italy - At LogiMAT 2022, Advanced Microwave Engineering (AME), a leader in future-ready safety technology, will be showcasing its revolutionary approach to data-based safety. The first to introduce this new concept, AME is transforming safety with a proactive, objective methodology that will provide businesses with a combined measure of site safety and efficiency, and a way to turn a cost overhead into something that will add value to the bottom line.

The whole market is moving towards higher levels of automation and data analysis. Using data from machines, vehicles and pedestrians on site, their platform provides businesses with a combined measure of efficiency and safety to give an Efficiency Safety Indicator (ESI). This completely objective number provides a true safety KPI. This platform is a springboard to the digital transformation of site safety.

The AME EGOpro Manager 4.0 platform provides businesses with a site-wide digital platform to monitor and analyse both safety and efficiency performance. Combined with the new EGOpro Safe Move Smart system, rather than just evaluating the risk of an accident, this revolutionary safety solution takes into consideration all aspects of vehicle movements throughout the site, proactively avoids the risk of collisions, and analyses the data to produce a single measure (ESI) of performance based on safety and efficiency of operations.

Safety is no longer the opposite of productivity. AME’s system enables site managers to both increase safety and drive operational efficiency. It uses real-time data and provides clear visual and audible warnings to operators if there is a risk to safety. This enables operating speeds to be maximised when it is safe to do so, while providing the potential to eliminate the risk of collisions through smart controls and automatic adaption of vehicle operation based on zones and locations of people and other assets.

The ESI provides a measure of the combined safety and efficiency performance of the plant by vehicle, fleet, or zone. It is the basis for analyses and trending to highlight areas where strategic adjustments may be made to improve both safety and efficiency. The approach promotes both site safety and the ability to operate more quickly. The system is inherently designed to be flexible, easy to install, and fully adaptable to unique site conditions and requirements.

The future for safety is now. AME invites people to visit them at LogiMAT to see how they are revolutionising vehicle safety in even the most complex and busy environments. This is a digital transformation that will reduce the cost of safety and increase site productivity. Using data, EGOpro Manager 4.0 will not only give a clear, objective KPI for combined safety and efficiency, it will also save lives, reduce costs, and add value to operations. It is a real win-win on every level.

LogiMAT runs from 31st May to 2nd June 2022 at Stuttgart Trade Fair Centre. Visitors will find AME at Stand A35 in Hall 10, where experts will be on hand to discuss the next industrial revolution in site safety.

About Advanced Microwave Engineering (AME)

Advanced Microwave Engineering (AME) is a Florentine company that has been developing technological solutions for Safety & Security since 1999. Thanks to its futuristic vision and continuous innovation, AME has become a real leader in the field of active safety, exporting its products all over the world. The company's aim is to create technological innovation to protect the operator and bring the concept of active prevention in all types of working environments, through the values of innovation, excellence and partnership that are the foundation on which the company's philosophy is built.

