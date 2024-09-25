Skip to content
Hydrogen fuel cells could soon power refuse-collection trucks

Two companies are testing whether hydrogen-powered garbage trucks can make the grade while reducing emissions.

Hydrogen FCEV (fuel-cell-powered electric refuse vehicle)
By DC Velocity StaffSep 25, 2024
Logistics service providers looking to cut emissions from their transportation operations have largely focused on the switch from internal combustion engines to battery electric vehicles (BEVs). But some proponents say that hydrogen fuel cells are a better way to generate the electricity required to reach that goal. A new demonstration project now underway is designed to prove their point.

Hyzon, an Illinois-based provider of hydrogen fuel-cell systems, has teamed up with New Way Trucks, a manufacturer of refuse-truck bodies in Iowa, to create what they call North America’s first hydrogen fuel-cell-powered electric refuse vehicle (FCEV), otherwise known as an electric garbage truck.

The FCEV began real-world testing on routes in the San Francisco Bay Area in August. Over the next few months, the truck will head down to the Los Angeles area before making its way to northern California and then to western Canada.

Those tests follow similar demos in Australia as well as a July trial of Hyzon’s Class 8 FCEV tractor-trailer with some of its North American fleet customers, which include waste haulers. According to Hyzon, those tests showed that hydrogen fuel-cell technology is a viable replacement for heavy-duty diesel engines and can overcome some of the inherent challenges associated with other zero-emission technologies, such as fluctuations in operating temperatures, payload limitations, and short ranges (the company says its hydrogen fuel cells provide the refuse-collection trucks with reliable power for up to 125 miles).
