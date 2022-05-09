A Breath of Fresh Thinking

The air we breathe in large industrial work environments is often contaminated by pollutants, allergens, toxins, and more. And workplace air quality is an important issue to workers today.

Workplace Air Quality Survey* Findings:

~75% of workers have concerns over the indoor air quality of their workplace.

89% of employees surveyed agreed workplace air quality has a direct impact on health and wellbeing.

60% revealed they will resign if employer refuses to create a healthier indoor environment.

Fewer allergies (60%); less exposure to airborne pathogens (57%); better overall mental health (53%); improved productivity (43%), were all cited as benefits of improved air quality.

*From “Workplace Air Quality: A Global Concern Emerges”, Wakefield Research, 2022

Ideal Warehouse Innovations’ new line of air quality products features the industrial-strength AtomikAir air quality control system.

The AtomikAir, with MERV 13 filtration, can process up to 1-million cubic feet of air per hour. Built for continuous use in large, demanding warehouse environments, the AtomikAir captures particles as small as 0.3 microns and features washable/reusable filters.

Destratify. And save.

The air in large warehouse spaces is also prone to stratification, meaning heated air gets trapped up in the highest levels. AtomikAir’s powerful turbines circulate the warmed air throughout the space and can result in savings on heating costs in the range of 20-40%.

In warmer months, deflectors distribute the processed air at ground level, creating a fresh, cooling work environment.

Easy on the ears.

No point in solving one problem if you’re creating another, so the AtomikAir is also engineered for ‘shhhh’. Even while processing enormous volumes of air, the unit operates at very low dB levels, roughly equivalent to what you’d hear in an average office environment.

Just one of the family.

Ideal Warehouse Innovations, leaders in warehouse and workplace safety, carry more than 1000 safety product SKUs. The AtomikAir is part of a new line of air quality products that also features commercial air purification solutions, including HEPA filtration and Germicidal Ultraviolet (GUV) systems. For more information on all our air quality options, please visit: https://bit.ly/3JZMiay