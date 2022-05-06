Fun Find Friday: BSLBATT Battery is coming to another great LogiMAT 2022

MEET US! VETTER'S EXHIBITION YEAR 2022!

LogiMAT in Stuttgart: SMART – SUSTAINABLE – SAFE

Our team is again on the road a lot this year and is presenting the latest products from our Third generation forklift lithium battery at the LogiMAT 2022. Visit our booth in #LogiMAT from May 31st to June 2nd and find out everything about our range and our services.

BSLBATT, a China Forklift battery manufacturer specializing in the material handling industry, will be exhibiting at LogiMAT 2022, from May 31 - to June 2 at the Stuttgart trade fair center in Germany. Our booth will showcase the all-new third-generation BSLBATT battery and let guests see a scaled-down version of one of our battery packs! The battery pack is equipped with the modular technology of the BSLBATT Battery, equipped with the latest cloud-based fleet management software, GPRS, GPS, and charge and discharge indicators. Also, BSLBATT LiFePO4 batteries are available in modular block batteries that can be connected with each other, and particularly our waterproof series of 36V and 48V blocks will be a highlight on our stand (Hall 10 Stand G74).

Manufacturing Growth Due to Team and Technology

Safety, performance, Fits Like a Glove and high energy density: the distinctive features of BSLBATT Battery’s third-generation batteries. BSLBATT Battery CEO Eric Yi credits the company’s success to the team of founders and their employees as well as their innovative battery technology. He cites their ability to listen to feedback and rapidly make improvements as key differentiation.

March Huang, EMEA Senior Sales Rep of BSLBATT Battery, added, “Today we’re making a killer product. But it is because we have been listening.”

BSLBATT Battery develops and produces lithium-ion batteries for industrial trucks that help to reduce energy costs, and operational bottlenecks, and reduce global carbon footprint. The new BSLBATT Battery’s third-generation lithium-ion batteries will help companies solve a variety of existing performance challenges within their operations.

Digitalization and technological innovation are major drives of the energy transition, something of our Research and Development department – which accounts for 35% of the BSLBATT Battery staff who is working hard daily to develop electrification solutions that anticipate the demands of an ever-evolving market – knows all too well. We are firmly convinced that innovation can be fostered mainly through a disruptive corporate vision and the BSLBATT Battery technology we will showcase at the LogiMAT 2022 Show that does go in that direction.

New Forklift battery

What makes BSLBATT Battery a company that is on its way to unicorn status?

● BSLBATT absolutely focuses on material handling equipment. Lithium-ion batteries for Class I, II, and III industrial forklifts and lifts: heavy-duty cleaning equipment; automated guided vehicles (AGV); airport ground support equipment and stationery and transportable energy storage systems.

● Over 90% of industrial batteries in use today are lead-acid batteries, an older, less efficient technology.

● Lithium-ion batteries charge faster and use 30% less electricity for the same job because they don’t get hot when they charge.

●BSLBATT batteries are safer to operate in industrial environments. As a bonus, BSLBATT batteries have a patented modular design and each is independently connected to the internet and the cloud, thereby reporting continuous health updates. The modules can be remotely activated or deactivated if a fault is detected. Finally, the modules are constructed for quick and easy swapping: simply slide the module out and put the new one in.

Stop by and visit BSLBATT Battery at Booth #Hall10 Stand G74. If you would like to schedule an appointment, contact inquiry@bsl-battery.com.