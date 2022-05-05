VARGO® Expands WineDirect’s Fulfillment System to Meet Increased Demand

HILLIARD, Ohio (May 5, 2022) — VARGO®, a leading provider of material-handling systems integration, warehouse execution software and equipment solutions for major fulfillment and distribution centers, was selected by WineDirect, the wine industry’s leading fulfillment solution, to expand their fulfillment center to increase efficiencies.

Due to the pandemic, home delivery of wine has grown, leading to WineDirect installing the second phase of the packing sorter. VARGO® added nine diverts and four take away lines to the existing packing sorter to help meet increased demand. A third taper was also added to the fulfillment solution. VARGO®’s updates doubled the processing capacity of the fulfillment center, allowing for shorter order cycle times.

“VARGO® was able to expand WineDirect’s fulfillment processes to meet the growth in demand for home delivery,” said Jeff Lammert, client executive, system sales at VARGO®. “The installation of the second phase of the packing sorter sped up fulfillment processes by doubling their capacity.”

“Our partnership with VARGO®, specifically their warehouse execution system and their proprietary Continuous Order Fulfillment Engine, enables us to properly align our key resources of people, product and processes to seamlessly scale our business”. David Dennigmann, WineDirect’s director of operations said. “The events of 2020 significantly increased our clients’ demand for home delivery so we also added additional capacity through the expansion of the packing sorter, enabling us to combine necessary scale and personalization to our process”.

The solution includes VARGO®’s Continuous Order Fulfillment Engine (COFE®), a Warehouse Execution

System (WES) that works in real time to organize, sequence and synchronize all warehouse resources —

equipment, people and processes. COFE® is a waveless WES that enables continuous flow picking to

minimize order cycle times, maximize efficiency and eliminate waves and buffers.

“VARGO® designs flexible solutions to help retailers scale expected and unexpected challenges,” Lammert said. “Being able to expand to meet demands and changes is an integral part of VARGO®’s custom-designed solutions.”

About VARGO®

VARGO® is a team of mechanical and software engineers on the forefront of waveless and continuous e-commerce and omnichannel fulfillment solutions. For over five decades, VARGO® has worked with manufacturers, distributors and leading retailers — including numerous e-commerce providers and 3PL’s — to improve their e-commerce fulfillment and material handling systems, increase processing capacities and reduce order cycle times. VARGO® uses its proven, pull-based methodologies to create intelligent solutions for fulfillment centers and leads the industry by integrating robotics and automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS) into solutions. VARGO® is the only company that offers COFE® (Continuous Order Fulfillment Engine), the software that does for fulfillment what Lean did for manufacturing. For more information, visit www.vargosolutions.com.

About WineDirect

WineDirect provides everything your winery needs to start, manage and grow your direct-to-consumer (DTC) business from wine club, ecommerce and point of sale software to fulfillment and marketplace distribution. With expertise in all areas of ecommerce and fulfillment and a longstanding commitment to wineries’ growth, we can help you at every stage in your development. Serving wineries worldwide, WineDirect is headquartered in Napa Valley with offices in Paso Robles, CA; Santa Maria, CA; Sherwood, OR; Glenwillow, OH; Vancouver, BC; and McLaren Vale, Australia. Learn more about how we are helping wineries succeed with DTC at www.winedirect.com

