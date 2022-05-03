KPI INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS WELCOMES CALIN URSULESCU, PROJECT MANAGER

Calin joins KPI with 18+ years of experience in construction, lean manufacturing, and mechanical engineering. His most recent role was as an Advanced Mechanical Project Engineer for Honeywell Intelligrated where he oversaw a team of nine engineers, was responsible for developing plans and meeting department goals, and was part of hiring and onboarding processes.

Calin holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Industrial and Systems Engineering from Liberty University. His experience in construction and mechanical engineering will aid KPI in providing efficient design and implementation solutions for clients. KPI proudly welcomes Calin as an integral asset now and in future endeavors.