Cargo Chief Partners With FactorFox Software

San Francisco, Calif., April 29, 2022 -- Cargo Chief and FactorFox Software announced today – ahead of the International Factoring Association Annual Factoring Conference – that the companies have entered into a strategic partnership that will integrate Cargo Chief’s factoring client partners into FactorFox’s robust factoring software.

The partnership will allow FactorFox’s cutting-edge cloud-based factoring software to integrate with Cargo Chief’s acclaimed C4 platform for 3PLs and freight brokerages. Together, factoring firms working with both FactorFox and Cargo Chief will have access to extensive analytic lane reports and real-time pricing, enabling client carriers to gain superior loads and negotiate better. At the same time, these factoring firms will enjoy enhanced client relationships, greater client revenue, and a revenue share in the process.

“This strategic integration with Cargo Chief will create a host of new functions and efficiencies for users. FactorFox is always looking to expand our offerings for our software users, and as this space grows, and our userbase grows, we’ve been working on filling all the needs of those users. Cargo Chief’s expansive offerings provide a perfect opportunity,” said Arlen Tejada, FactorFox CEO. “We are thrilled that the future of FactorFox will include Cargo Chief. Our factoring clients and the thousands of carriers that use FactorFox will see huge benefits from the integration of both software platforms. Both companies see the promising future with artificial intelligence – we plan to herald in that future with our Intelligent Factoring™.”

FactorFox users have already enjoyed the benefits of the company’s OCR technology, which has allowed them to realize increased efficiencies and profit through streamlined factoring processes. Cargo Chief’s AI technology enabling 1,000+ buyers to purchase FTL freight better will allow additional enhancements as FactorFox continues to lead the way in factoring software.

“The FactorFox Cargo Chief partnership is a wonderful opportunity to help the hundreds of thousands of carriers that lack data and analytics to optimize route and load selection”, said Russell Jones, CEO of Cargo Chief. He continued, “soon carriers will have practical and actionable lane pricing information, and for free they will be able to convey their lane preferences to all C4 buyers, helping factoring firms to differentiate via FactorFox technology.”