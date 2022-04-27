KPI INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS WELCOMES SUSAN PORTER, SALES OPERATIONS SPECIALIST

Susan joins KPI with 23+ years of experience in customer service and manufacturing. Her most recent role was as Lead Office Coordinator and Sr. Office Manager for Honeywell Intelligrated in California where she handled general office management duties, including correspondence handling, liaison with vendors, inter-department coordination, office supply and equipment management, and meeting preparation.

Susan studied at the University of Phoenix. Susan’s customer service and office management experience will aid KPI in consistently providing exemplary customer service and lifetime maintenance services for clients. KPI proudly welcomes Susan as an integral asset now and in future endeavors.