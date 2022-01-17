Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

KPI INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS WELCOMES ROBERT SHENON, SOLUTIONS DESIGN MANAGER

January 17, 2022
Robert joins KPI with 7+ years of experience in the manufacturing and industrial automation fields. His most recent role was as Field Application Engineer II at Bastian Solutions Inc. in San Dimas, California, where he was the lead project manager on a $10M+ large-scale Amazon cross-dock facility in Northern California.

Robert holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Electrical Engineering from California Polytechnic State University. Robert’s manufacturing and engineering experience will aid KPI in their customer renovation and implementation projects. KPI proudly welcomes Robert as an integral asset now and in future endeavors.

