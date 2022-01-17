KPI INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS WELCOMES ROBERT SHENON, SOLUTIONS DESIGN MANAGER

Robert joins KPI with 7+ years of experience in the manufacturing and industrial automation fields. His most recent role was as Field Application Engineer II at Bastian Solutions Inc. in San Dimas, California, where he was the lead project manager on a $10M+ large-scale Amazon cross-dock facility in Northern California.

Robert holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Electrical Engineering from California Polytechnic State University. Robert’s manufacturing and engineering experience will aid KPI in their customer renovation and implementation projects. KPI proudly welcomes Robert as an integral asset now and in future endeavors.