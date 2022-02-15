KPI INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS WELCOMES JUSTIN CHRIST, SOLUTIONS DESIGN MANAGER

Justin joins KPI with 5+ years of experience in operations supervisory roles. His most recent role was as Manager of Supply Chain Strategy and Operations for Neiman Marcus in Pennsylvania where he served as Operational Design Lead for a large-scale supply chain modernization project, including implementation of Manhattan Active WM and design and construction of two fulfillment centers.

Justin studied Business Administration at Marywood University in Scranton, Pennsylvania. Justin’s operations experience will aid KPI in relentlessly pursuing the right solutions for clients. KPI proudly welcomes Justin as an integral asset now and in future endeavors.