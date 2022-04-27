Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

KPI INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS WELCOMES ANGELA SMITH, DIRECTOR OF PROCESS IMPROVEMENT STRATEGY

April 27, 2022
Angela joins KPI with 26+ years of experience in industrial engineering, logistics, and supply chains. Her most recent role was as a Consulting and Concepting Manager for Dematic in Michigan where she managed a team of eight to fourteen developers focused on automation and material handling needs of North American clients.

Angela holds a Bachelor of Science Degree from the School of Packaging at Michigan State University and is working on a Master of Business Administration Degree in Supply Chains from Ball State University in Indiana. Angela’s experience in supply chain strategic initiatives will aid KPI in providing the most efficient design and implementation solutions for clients. KPI proudly welcomes Angela as an integral asset now and in future endeavors.

