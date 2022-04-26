Sleek Technologies Appoints Mike Paul as VP of Sales

Sleek Technologies, a technology data company, and leader in AI-driven freight procurement automation, today announced the hiring of Michael Paul as the Vice President of Sales. With over 30 years experience in supply chain sales and operations, Paul will lead the overall sales strategy which will support the growth of new SaaS customers, and expansion of the existing base.

"We're extremely delighted to welcome Michael Paul to our executive leadership team," said Mike Nervick, CEO and Co-Founder of Sleek Technologies. "As a transportation insider, he brings extensive knowledge and experience working with shippers to understand their transportation challenges and needs. And with that, he will help us continue to disrupt the logistics space as shippers look to gain more control over their freight procurement operations.”

Paul’s hiring signals another important step in the expansion of the Sleek Technologies executive team and represents the fifth senior executive hire in the last two years. Prior to joining Sleek Technologies, Paul held pricing yield management, sales and account development positions – including stints at Schneider, RGL Logistics and Ascent.