Network Members Excited for Long-Awaited Physical Event

Kelly Bunyan is the Owner and Managing Director of a group of World Freight Network (WFN) and Specialist Freight Networks (SFN), headquartered in London, UK.

Kelly states: “Our networks provide independent forwarders the means to connect with others all over the world, and a big part of that is giving our members the opportunity to meet face to face. Before the Pandemic, our annual network meetings were hugely popular and well-attended. Having been denied a physical meeting for over 2.5 years now, we will finally be meeting in person again in Croatia in October 2022. The network members who are able to travel are signing up quickly, as they have missed the events as much as me and my team.”

A network member in the UK commented: "The meetings are one of the highlights of our year, when we get to talk, hug and party with our friends from all over the world! We are looking forward to a fantastic reunion, and also to meet some partners who have joined the network recently, and so we’ve not yet had a chance to meet. It will be a very special occasion for sure.”

Another member in Italy commented, "Our network is truly like a family. I had such an incredible time at the last conference in Bali in 2019. I came away with new friends and new business, and our relationships have strengthened over time. Having the chance to gather again is really wonderful.”

Jess Baker, Group Operations Manager, added: “We are more appreciative than ever to have the opportunity to greet our members in person. Having the chance to meet in person once more is a treat to be cherished. I know we will all make the most of every second we have together in Croatia.”

As another member advised in a recent discussion, “The online events have served a purpose, and been very useful for staying in touch - but meeting in person will always be the best way for agents to network and form strong bonds.”

Jess concluded: “We are delighted that so many of our members are committing to the event and look forward to seeing them all and making some more cherished memories together.”

