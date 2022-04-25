Ken Maxwell to Lead Project Management

JONESBORO, Ark. – Long-time employee Ken Maxwell will lead Hytrol Conveyor Company, Inc.’s’ Project Management team.

With his new title of Manager of Project Management, Maxwell will use his 35 years of experience with the company to focus on working with integrators, project managers, and coordinators to assure that project and overall business goals and objectives are met.

“I am excited about this new opportunity. I look forward to helping the Hytrol Project Management team develop new ways of executing projects,” said Maxwell.

Maxwell was one of three employees that moved to project management when the department was founded in 1996.

“As a manager, project manager and systems engineer, I’ve worked with customers on hundreds of successful system projects and programs,” Maxwell stated. “The relationships built while working on those projects have been rewarding personally and professionally and are something I take great pride in. During my time here, I’ve worked hard to be a key contributor to the phenomenal growth of Hytrol.”

Maxwell has a bachelor’s in Manufacturing Management and has obtained multiple certificates in management training.

“Ken will lead our team of Project Managers with dedication and commitment,” said Vice President of Business Development Mitch Smith. “His many years at Hytrol make him the perfect person to head up our Project Management team.”

About Hytrol:

Hytrol Conveyor Company Inc. is a world leader in the design and manufacturing of material handling systems for a variety of industries. Since its founding, the company has been dedicated to pushing forward the material handling industry. Hytrol is the largest conveyor manufacturer in the United States. It designs, develops, and delivers the most advanced material handling systems and includes a network of more than 100 independent businesses worldwide. The company also develops software for conveyors and warehouse management. For more information on Hytrol, visit hytrol.com.